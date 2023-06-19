ESS vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Today, South Group, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, English T20 Blast

Essex should defeat Somerset in this match. Even though they do not have any good record against them in the recent past, their current form makes them favorites going into this match.

ESS vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

English T20 Blast 2023

Match

Essex vs Somerset

Date

19th June 2023

Time

11:30 PM IST

ESS vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Essex have won three of the four home games and all by chasing this season.

Somerset defended 150 against Essex in the earlier fixture this season.

Essex scored 237 in the last game against Middlesex.

Essex has won five out of five since losing to Somerset. Meanwhile, Somerset has lost two out of their last three matches.

Daniel Sams took 4 wickets in the earlier fixture between these two sides this season.

Somerset averaged 9.27 against left arm seamers this season with 11 dismissals in 5 games.

Ben Green took 3 wickets in the last match against Essex.

Josh Davey has taken a wicket every 8.4 balls this season. Additionally, he has a strike rate of 7.83 against Essex with 6 wickets in his Blast career for Somerset.

Michael Pepper has an average of 71.50 against Somerset with 286 runs in the Blast, including half centuries in the last two games between these two sides.

Tom Abell scored unbeaten 62 in the last game between these sides at Chelmsford.

Essex has 9 dismissals against left arm spinners this season and scoring at an average of around 16.

van der Merwe has 12 wickets at a strike rate of 12.5 this season.

Paul Walter and Daniel Sams have been in good form in the lower middle order from the last couple of games.









ESS vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the County ground in Chelmsford is a good one for the batters. Team batting second has won three of the four games at the venue this season so far. Seamers do get wickets in bunches especially if bowling first. The first innings total is expected to be around 200. Team winning the toss should be bowling first.

Weather Report

There is a good possibility of rain during the first half of the day at Chelmsford.

Team News

Craig Overton and Peter Siddle are unavailable for Somerset in this game.

ESS vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Essex Playing XI: Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Michael Pepper, Robin Das, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, Daniel Sams, William Buttleman (wk), Simon Harmer (c), Shane Snater, Sam Cook

Somerset Playing XI: Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Sean Dickson, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey, Jack Brooks, Matt Henry

ESS vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams has been in superb form both with bat and ball. He is striking big with the bat down the order and taking wickets at a regular basis as he has 16 wickets in nine games so far this season. It is advisable to keep him as one of the top picks ahead of this game.

Tom Kohler Cadmore: Tom Kohler Cadmore will be another brilliant captaincy choice. He has been Somerset’s best batter with nearly 300 runs in 9 games at an average of over 42, including two half centuries.

Ben Green: Ben Green undoubtedly will be another top pick for this match. The Somerset bowler is currently the highest wicket taker in the tournament with 20 wickets in nine matches so far. His wicket taking form this season makes him different from the crowd.

ESS vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Michael Pepper: Michael Pepper will be a great differential pick for this match. The Essex number three scored a half century in the last meeting between these two sides earlier this season. He has been selected in only 30% of the teams as of writing this.

Josh Davey: Surprisingly Josh Davey has been selected by less than 20% of the teams as of writing this. The Scottish seamer has taken 10 wickets this season in only 4 games. He will be another fantastic differential pick for this game.

ESS vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Will Smeed: Will Smeed is definitely one of the first names in most of the teams as of writing this. However, the Somerset opener has not been at his best this season and will be a risky pick against this Essex side.

ESS vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If ESS bat first

Complete team with three of Henry, van der Merwe, Lawrence, Harmer

If SOM bat first

Complete team with three of Khushi, Walter, Gregory, Abell

ESS vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If ESS bat first

Complete team with three of Khushi, Cook, Critchley, Abell

If SOM bat first

Complete team with three of Banton, Das, Harmer, Kohler Cadmore

ESS vs SOM Dream11 Prediction

