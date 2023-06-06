ESS vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Blast 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, English T20 Blast

ESS vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Looking at the team on paper and the recent form of both the sides, Essex is expected to win this match against Sussex.

ESS vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

English T20 Blast 2023

Match

Essex vs Sussex

Date

6th June 2023

Time

11:30 PM IST

ESS vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Last game here at Chelmsford saw the team batting first scoring 214 runs.

Essex defended 163 against Sussex in their earlier meeting this season.

Both the teams struggle against left arm seamers.

Both Daniel Sams and Tymal Mills are in good form.

Michael Pepper marked his arrival by making a brilliant half century in the last game. He was Essex’ best batter last year, especially at Chelmsford.

Feroze Khushi made a brilliant half century at the top of the order against Sussex earlier this season.

Simon Harmer took 4 wickets. Sussex’ top three are left handers.

Shadab Khan took 3 wickets against Essex in the last game.

Dan Lawrence has an average of 48.25 against Sussex.

Matt Critchley has a bowling strike rate of 12 against Sussex.

Bopara is averaging 55.7 against Essex since 2021 in 5 innings, including 2 half centuries.

ESS vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at County Ground in Chelmsford is a good one for the batters. Both seamers and spinners can make a difference bowling in economical lines. However, it is still more suitable for the batters and another high scoring game awaits in front of us. The first innings score is expected to be around 220. The team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day in Chelmsford. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

Dan Lawrence and Feroze Khushi are back into the Essex’ squad for this match.

ESS vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Essex Playing XI: Adam Rossington (wk), Feroze Khushi, Michael Pepper, Dan Lawrence, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley/ Shane Snater, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer, Sam Cook, Ben Allison.

Sussex Playing XI: Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Tom Alsop, Ravi Bopara (c), Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess (wk), James Coles, Nathan McAndrew, FJ Hudson-Prentice, Tymal Mills, Henry Crocombe.

ESS vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams has taken 7 wickets in the last two games coming into this match. The left arm seamer is also the joint highest wicket taker for his side with 10 wickets at a strike rate of 9.4 this season. In addition, he bowled a super spell against Hampshire where the team conceded 214 in 20 overs and Sams took 3 wickets by giving just 28 in his 4.

Tymal Mills: Tymal Mills will be another safe captaincy choice, this time from Sussex perspectives. Essex has been poor this season against left arm pacers, making Mills’ case even more stronger. Moreover, Mills has been Sussex’ best bowler with 9 wickets in 4 games at a strike rate of 10.6.

Simon Harmer: Simon Harmer will be another terrific captaincy choice ahead of this game. He took four wickets in the last game against Sussex away from home. Considering Sussex’ batting with full of left handers, Harmer’s off spin can make a huge difference in the context of the match. He is currently the joint highest wicket taker for Essex in the season so far with 10 wickets in 4 games at a mindblowing strike rate of 8.4.

ESS vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Michael Pepper: Michael Pepper has been selected by only 15% of the teams as of writing this. The Essex’ top order batter was their best man with the bat last season. Unfortunately, he could not play from the very first match this season but marked his arrival with a half century in the last game.

Henry Crocombe: Crocombe has not been selected even by half of the teams as of writing this. He is coming on the back of a 3-wicket haul against Glamorgan. He will be another worthy differential option to have in one of your XIs.

ESS vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Robin Das: Robin Das is still making a place for himself despite batting out of position for some time now. It is advisable to not pick in your as he is batting way down the order to make any impact.

ESS vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If ESS bat first

Complete team with three of Lawrence, Rossington, Crocombe

If SUS bat first

Complete team with three of McAndrew, Walter, Burgess, Feroze

ESS vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If ESS bat first

Complete team with three of Feroze, Critchley, Crocombe, Crictchley

If SUS bat first

Complete team with three of Bopara, Walter, Westley, Clark

ESS vs SUS Dream11 Prediction:

Looking at the team on paper and the recent form of both the sides, Essex is expected to win this match against Sussex.