FIN vs EST Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Finland vs Estonia T20I series

Get Dream11 Prediction and Team for the T20I match between Finland and Estonia.

FIN vs EST Dream11 Match Preview

Finland will come up against Estonia in the first T20I of the two match series, scheduled to play on 19th June at Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava, Finland.

Finland will be hosting Estonia for a two match T20I series at Kenava National cricket ground. Both the teams will be playing this two match series as a preparation to 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe sub-regional qualifiers in July this year. The sub-regional qualifier will start from 12th July for the host Finland, while Estonia will be back to Finland for their qualifier from 24th July. After losing the series against Denmark, Finland will be hoping to win these two matches against Estonia, ahead of the sub-regional qualifier.

Finland are coming into this series after losing a three match series against Denmark. Amjad Sher continued his form with the ball. Nathan Collins and Sapan Mehta will lead the batting department.

On the other hand, Estonia has lost all the last five games coming into this series. They will be playing in the sub-regional qualifier in Finland from 24th July. They would be hoping to take the most of this two match series, and gain some much needed confidence before the ICC event.

FIN vs EST Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Finland vs Estonia, First T20I

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava, Finland

Date and Time: 19th June 2022, Sunday, 01:00 PM IST

FIN vs EST Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kerava National Cricket Ground looked balanced for both bat and ball. The last series between Finland and Sweden at this venue was a closed one. The team batting second won all the games. Whoever wins the toss will elect to bowl first. Average first innings score at this venue should be around 145.

FIN vs EST Dream11 Prediction

Finland is expected to win the match. They have won only one game in the last five T20Is they played, while Estonia won not even once in the last five T20Is, they played.

Probable FIN vs EST Playing XI

Finland: Sapan Mehta, Nathan Collins (c), Aravind Kumar Mohan (wk), Atif Rasheed, Peter Gallagher, Raaz Mohammad, Jonathan Scamans, Naveed Shahid, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Mohammad Asaduzzaman.

Estonia: Habib Khan, Moshiur Rahman, Arslan Amjad (c), Maidul Islam, Murali Obili, Stuart Hook (wk), Kalle Vislapuu, Marko Vaik, Ashish Rana, Vimal Trivedi, Romeo Tanna.

Top Captaincy Choices for FIN vs EST Dream11 Match

● Amjad Sher: Amjad Sher is Finland’s best player by far. His all-round ability with bat and ball makes him apart from the crowd. He was the second highest run scorer for FInland in their last series against Sweden. He scored 90 runs with an average of 30 and at a strike rate of 200. He was also their highest wicket taker with 8 wickets in four games against Sweden. He also took four wickets in the last series against Denmark. He has 74.3 points per game in his last 7 outings for Finland.

● Nathan Collins: Nathan Collins is the captain of Finland. He is a top order batter, who will open the innings for Finland. He was the highest run scorer for Finland against Sweden, scoring 114 runs at an average of 38. He was Finland's highest run scorer in the recently concluded three match series against Denmark as well.

● Maidul Islam: Maidul Islam will bat in the top four for Estonia and was one of the best batter in the Tri-series Estonia played last year. He scored 87 runs, including a highest score of 43.

Budget Picks for FIN vs EST Dream11 Match

● Aravind Mohan (8.5 CR): Aravind Mohan is one of top order players in Finland XI. Batting in the top three, Mohan scored 81 runs in the four matches against Sweden. He will only cost 8.5 CR, making him one of the best budget picks for this match.

● Ashish Rana (8.5 CR): Ashish Rana of Estonia took 3 wickets in five overs he bowled in the recent Tri Series. He will only cost 8.5 CR and is also one of the unknown players to watch out for in this game.

Differential Pick for FIN vs EST Dream11 Match

● Habib Khan: Habib Khan will open the innings for Estonia. He has been Estonia’s second highest run scorer till date. His recent outing against Isle of man was not that good but is expected to come good in this game, making him the best differential pick in this fixture.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for FIN vs EST Dream11 Match

If FIN Bats First: C - Amjad Sher, VC - Habib Khan

If EST First: C - Aravind Mohan, VC - Mahesh Tambe

Mega League Team for FIN vs EST Dream11 Match

If FIN Bats First: C - Arslan Amjad, VC - Peter Gallagher

If EST Bats First: C - Nathan Collins, VC - Maidul Islam

Which Contests to Join for FIN vs EST Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.