FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi, Emirates D20 2022, Match 6

Get Dream11 Prediction and Team for FUJ vs ABD Dream11 contest between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi in the Emirates D20 2022.

FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Match Preview

Fujairah will come up against Abu Dhabi in the 6th Match of the Emirates D20 tournament 2022 at ICC Academy in Dubai.

Fujairah opened their account with a big win over SHA on Monday. They scored a massive 198, with the help of Usman Khan who scored a brilliant century. Rohan Mustafa took a fifer with the ball and Fujairah won their first game of the campaign by 56 runs. Captain Muhammad Waseem did not scored much in the first game but will be hoping to carry on their recent form in Bukhatir T20 league and make it two in two for Fujairah.

On the other hand, Abu Dhabi also got their first victory in the tournament. They finished with zero wins last season and started their season with a win in the very first game. It was a decent effort with the bat by Abu Dhabi to set a target of 159 for Ajman. But their complete bowling performance, led by Ghulam Murtaza 4fer sealed the deal for Abu Dhabi. They lost by 44 runs against Fujairah last time and would like to make things equal with a victory here on Wednesday.

FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi, Match 6, Emirates D20 2022

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Date and Time: 15th June 2022, Wednesday, 10:30 PM IST

FUJ vs ABD Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy, Dubai is expected to be a good one for the batters. In the last game at this venue. Team batting first will enjoy a massive advantage as scoring in the second innings becomes difficult as the game progresses. Anything above 140 is difficult to chase. Average first inning score on this pitch in the first four games is around 160.

FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Prediction

Fujairah is expected to win the match. They defeated Abu Dhabi even last time when they came up against each other.

Probable FUJ vs ABD Playing XI

Fujairah : Muhammad Waseem (c), Hamdan Tahir (wk), Usman Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Asif Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Uner Farooq, Maroof Merchant, Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Akif Raja

Abu Dhabi: Atta Ur Rahim, Ghulam Farid, Ethan D'Souza, Ali Abid (c), Mazhar Bashir, Kamran Atta (wk), Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Fayyaz Ahmed

Top Captaincy Choices for FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Match

● Muhammad Waseem: The captain of Fujairah scored 82 against Abu Dhabi last time around. He didn't have a good first game but is easily the best batter in the tournament. He was the only batter to score more than 500 runs last season. He scored 534 runs at an average of 53.40 and 141 strike rate.

● Rohan Mustafa: Rohan took five wickets in the opening game of Fujairah's campaign. He gave 25 runs and took five wickets to give his team a big win of 56 runs. He is an all rounder and becomes one of the top captaincy choices.

● Usman Khan: The centurion from the first game of Fujairah will be another top captaincy choice. He scored 106 off 62 in the first game against SHA.

Budget Picks for FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Match

●Ghulam Murtaza (8.5 CR): Ghulam started the tournament with a 4fer against Ajman. He gave 27 runs and took four wickets. He is one of the key players going forward to the game against Fujairah. He also added 23 off 13 with the bat.

●Umair Ali (8 CR): Umair Ali of Fujairah gave just 11 runs and took two crucial wickets. He will only cost 8.0 CR and is a very good economical option for your XI.

Differential Pick for FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Match

● Ali Abid: Ali Abid is a top order batter. He was in very good form in the recent Bukhatir T20 league. He didn't have a good outing in the first game but the Abu Dhabi captain should do well in this game. He will bat at four and is one the most differential picks for this game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Match

If FUJ Bats First: C - Muhammad Waseem , VC - Rohan Mustafa

If ABD Bats First: C - Ali Abid, VC - Umair Ali

Mega League Team for FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Match

If FUJ Bats First: C - Usman Khan, VC - Asif Khan

If ABD Bats First: C - Ghulam Murtaza, VC - Fayyaz Ahmed

Which Contests to Join for FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.