FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, Pitch And Weather Updates – Fujairah vs Dubai, Emirates D20 2022, Match 7

Get the Dream11 Prediction and Team for the 6th match of the Emirates D20 between Fujairah and Dubai.

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Match Preview

Fujairah were unbeaten in the league stage of the last season of Emirates D20 and they started off their campaign with a win in this season as well. They are one of the strongest sides of this season and the main title contender as well. The likes of Wasim Muhammad, Usman Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, and Umair Ali etc form a very strong line-up. Their batting and bowling units are very strong and will look to win this game as well.

Dubai, on the other hand, are off to a shaky start this season. They have lost two matches in a row and need to start winning before it’s too late. Batting unit’s failure in both the games is the main reason for their poor performance. They scored 111 and 131 runs respectively in the two matches that they have played till now. Their bowlers have been decent. The batters need to take responsibility. Dubai will look to rectify their mistakes and win their first match of this season.

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Fujairah vs Dubai, Match 6, Emirates D20 2022

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Date and Time: 16th June 2022, Thursday, 4:30 PM IST

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch has been a good one for batting in the night games and is expected to be the same for this match as well. The pacers will get swing with the new ball while the spinners will get some assistance as well, especially in the second innings. The average first innings score in this season has been 151 runs. Chasing sides have won only 1 game out of the 5 played till now. Teams may look to bat first after winning the toss.

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Prediction

Fujairah is arguably the strongest team in the tournament and they won their first game of this season. It will be very difficult for Dubai to win against them. Fujairah are the clear favorites to win this game.

Probable FUJ vs DUB Playing XI

Fujairah: Muhammad Waseem (c), Hamdan Tahir (wk), Usman Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Asif Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Umer Farooq, Maroof Merchant, Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Akif Raja

Dubai: Ronak Panoly (c), Shrey Sethi (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Punya Mehra, Ahaan Fernandes, Surya Sathish, Shaurya Singh, Muhammad Farooq, Harsh Bobade, Ankur Sangwan, Harshit Seth

Top Captaincy Choices for FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Match

Usman Khan: Usman Khan scored a century in his first game of this season. He is one of the best batters of UAE cricket circuit and in this tournament. He will bat at number 3 for Fujairah and will be an excellent captaincy option. Usman can win matches on his own once he gets going and we saw that in the last game.

Rohan Mustafa: Rohan Mustafa will be the best captaincy choice for this match. He will bat at number 4 and will bowl 4 overs as well. Mustafa picke 5 wickets in the last match. He is one of the best players from UAE and will contribute with both bat and ball.

Kashif Daud: Kashif Daud is the main pace bowler for Fujairah. He bowled really well in the first game and picked up 2 wickets. Daud can also contribute with the bat if he gets the chance. He will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs which makes him an excellent captain pick for your fantasy teams.

Budget Picks for FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Match

Shrey Sethi (8.5 credits): Shrey Sethi will open the innings for Dubai. He has failed to get going with the bat but he is a good player and will give points from catches and stumpings as well. He will be a good budget option at 8.5 credits.

Maroof Merchant (8 credits): Maroof Merchant will be the best budget pick 8 credits. The leg spinner is a wicket-taker for his side. He bowled well in the first game and picked up one wicket.

Differential Pick for FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Match

Asif-Khan: Asif Khan will be a top differential option for this match. He scored 50 runs in the last game batting in the middle-order for Fujairah. Although the Fujairah top order is a very strong one, in case they fail to perform then Asif Khan will be a key batter for his team.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Match

If FUJ Bats First: C - Rohan Mustafa, VC - Usman Khan

If DUB Bats First: C - Waseem Muhammad, VC - Asif-Khan

Mega League Team for FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Match

If FUJ Bats First: C - Kashif Daud, VC - Ankur Sangwan

If DUB Bats First: C - Rameez Shahzad, VC - Umair Ali

Which Contests to Join for FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.