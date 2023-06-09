GLA vs ESS Dream11 Prediction Today, South Group, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, English T20 Blast

Considering the recent form and the team on paper, Essex looks favorites coming into this match.

GLA vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

English T20 Blast 2023

Match

Glamorgan vs Essex

Date

9th June 2023

Time

11:00 PM IST

GLA vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Team batting first scored 236 in the last match played at the Sophia Gardens.

Three of the five best batting performances in the history of this fixture between Glamorgan and Essex have been given by Colin Ingram, i.e. 114, 101 and 89.

Sam Northeast made 97 and 44 in the last two fixtures between these two sides.

Both Glamorgan and Essex have been below average against left arm seamers.

Daniel Sams and Jamie Mcilroy will be the two key bowlers to watch out for.

Cardiff’s wicket is generally on the drier side.

Pick more spinners at least in one of the teams.

Sam Cook is coming on the back of two consecutive 4-wicket hauls.

Pick more batters from the team batting first.

GLA vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has been a good one for the batters. There is not much help for the bowlers as batters enjoy batting throughout. It is expected to be the same in this match with another high scoring game on the cards. Team winning the toss should bowl first. The first innings total is expected to be around 200.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day in Cardiff. There is a little chance of rain during the match time.

Team News

Dan Lawrence has not been named in Essex 14-men squad for this match.

GLA vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Glamorgan Playing XI: Kiran Carlson (c), Sam Northeast, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Billy Root, Prem Sisodiya, Ruaidhri Smith, Peter Hatzoglu, Jamie McIlroy, Daniel Douthwaite

Essex Playing XI: Feroze Khushi, Robin Das, Michael Pepper, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, William Buttleman, Simon Harmer (c), Shane Snater, Sam Cook

GLA vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams is currently Essex’ best bowler with the highest number of wickets in the side. He has 12 wickets at a strike rate of 11.5. In addition, he took 3 wickets against Glamorgan in the last game between these two sides. He has a bowling strike rate of 10.25 against them. Moreover, Glamorgan has 5 dismissals against left arm medium pacers in just two innings.

Sam Northeast: Sam Northeast has found some form with the bat as he scored 76 in the last game against Surrey at the very same venue. In addition, Northeast scored 97 in his last outing against Essex last season. He was also Glamorgan’s top scorer last time Essex played in Cardiff.

Colin Ingram: Ingram is currently Glamorgan’s best batter. He scored a half century in one of the two games played at this venue this season. Overall, he has had some memorable innings against Essex in the past. Nobody has more runs than Ingram in this fixture’s history with 441 runs at an average of 49.

GLA vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Michael Pepper: With no Lawrence and Rossington available for this match, Michael Pepper will play a key role at the top of the order for Essex. He has been hardly selected by any teams as of writing this, making him one of the best differential picks in this match.

Feroze Khushi: Khushi will be another brilliant differential pick in this match. He has been selected by only 5% of the teams as of writing this. His abilities to make quick runs at the top of the order can make a huge difference to your points tally, especially in the absence of Rossington in this match.

GLA vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dan Douthwaite: Dan Douthwaite started the tournament on a high, being one of the highest wicket takers in the early phase of the tournament. However, he has not been the same in the last few games and it is advisable to avoid picking him in this match.

GLA vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If GLA bat first

Complete team with three of Hatzoglou, Das, Carlson, Walter

If ESS bat first

Complete team with three of Khushi, Sisodiya, Harmer, Snater

GLA vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If GLA bat first

Complete team with three of Khushi, Critchley, Carlson, Buttleman

If ESS bat first

Complete team with three of Northeast, Walter, Smith, Sisodiya

GLA vs ESS Dream11 Prediction

