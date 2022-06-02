GLA vs ESS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Glamorgan vs Essex, English T20 Blast 2022, Match 35

Prediction for GLA vs ESS Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Glamorgan and Essex in Vitality T20 Blast 2022 season.

Glamorgan will be keen to get back to winning ways when they take on Essex in the South Group fixture of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 competition played at,

Glamorgan suffered back-to-back defeats in the competition. Skipper David Lloyd will be hoping that the side can deliver a strong show in this fixture. They will fancy their chances of putting in a strong performance in front of their home fans for the first time this season in Cardiff. In the batting department, the onus will be on the likes of Marnus Labuschagne, David Lloyd, Sam Northeast, Kiran Carlson, and Chris Cooke to deliver the bulk of the runs.

Michael Neser, Michael Hogan, Prem Sisodiya, and Andrew Salter will look after the bowling department.

Essex have started their Blast campaign with two wins in three matches. In the batting department, the onus will be on the likes of Michael-Kyle Pepper, Adam Rossington, Matthew Critchley, and Tom Westley to deliver the bulk of the runs. In the bowling department, the onus will be on the likes of Aron Nijjar, Simon Harmer, Samuel Cook, and Daniel Sams to provide crucial breakthroughs. Essex have looked strong this season and they'll leave no stones unturned to win their third game of the season.

GLA vs ESS Dream11 Match Venue, Date, and Time

Match: Glamorgan vs Essex, Vitality T20 Blast, Match 16

Venue: Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Date & Time: June 11:30 PM IST

GLA vs ESS Pitch Report

This is the first game at Sophia Gardens in the 2022 T20 Blast but we expect a bowler-friendly surface, especially for the seam bowlers. We predict a par score to be around 140-150 in Cardiff.

GLA vs ESS Dream11 Prediction

Essex are favorites to beat Glamorgan on the basis of their current form, but at their home ground, Glamorgan will be looking to get a much-needed win.

Probable GLA vs ESS Playing XI

Glamorgan: David Lloyd (c), Sam Northeast, Marnus Labuschagne, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke (wk), Andrew Salter, Dan Douthwaite, Michael Neser, James Weighell, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan

Essex: Will Buttleman, Adam Rossington (wk), Michael Pepper, Matthew Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer (c), Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Sam Cook

Top Captaincy Choices for GLA vs ESS Dream11 Match

Simon Harmer - The Essex skipper is a genuine wicket taker irrespective of the format or opposition. He dismissed Ben McDermott and Joe Weatherley in the last game against Hampshire and will be a top captaincy pick.

Marnus Labuschagne - The Australian international top scored for Glamorgan in their last game with 38 runs from 24 balls against Middlesex including five fours and one six.

Matthew Critchley - Critchley chipped in with a quickfire 45 runs off 24 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes in the last game. He picked up 2 wickets as well. He'll be a top choice for captaincy.

Budget Picks for GLA vs ESS Dream11 Match

Prem Sisodiya (8.5 CR) - The Left-arm orthodox spinner was the best bowler on display for Glamorgan in their previous fixture played against Middlesex.

Sam Cook (8.5 CR) - The 24-year-old pace bowler had a quiet start to the tournament but returned figures of 2-16 from 3 overs on Tuesday. He also bowled the only maiden over of the game.

Differential Pick for GLA vs ESS Dream11 Match

Michael Neser - Although Neser didn't complete his full quota of four overs, still he looked threatening and finished his 3 overs with 25 runs and one lone wicket.

He can be an excellent differential pick.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for GLA vs ESS Dream11 Match

If GLA Bats First : C - Marnus Labuschagne, VC - Simon Harmer

If ESS Bats First : C - Matthew Critchley, VC - Prem Sisodiya

Mega League Team for GLA vs ESS Dream11 Match

If GLA Bats First: C - Sam Northeast, VC - Daniel Sams

If ESS Bats First : C - Simon Harmer, VC - Michael Neser

Which Contests to Join for GLA vs ESS Dream11 Match