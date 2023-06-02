GLA vs KET Dream11 Prediction, Vitality T20 Blast 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

GLA vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Glamorgan look like the stronger side on paper and have most bases covered. They are expected to win this match.

GLA vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: VItality T20 Blast

Match: Glamorgan vs Kent

Date: 2nd June 2023

Time: 11:00 PM IST

GLA vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Glamorgan won their last game by 29 runs against Middlesex.

They are in the 4th position with 2 wins in 3 matches.

Kent lost their last match by 13 runs (DLS Method).

They have lost their last 2 games and are struggling at the moment as they’re in the 6th position with only 1 win in 3 games.

It will be an important match for both teams as Glamorgan will look to strengthen their position while Kent needs to get back on track in this match.

Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke and Dan Douthwaite will be the key players for Glamorgan.

Sam Billings, Wes Agar, George Linde, Daniel Bell Drummond and Wes Agar will be the important players from Kent.

GLA vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Sophia Gardens is not a very high scoring one. It’s on the slower side with aid for the spinners and slow bowlers. The batters need to settle in before playing their shots. The average first innings score here is 139 runs. Chasing sides have won 55% of the games played here. Teams will prefer chasing.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day in Cardiff with the temperature being around 18-19 degrees Celsius. There will be no rain interruption.

Team News

No such updates from either of the two teams.

GLA vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Glamorgan: Eddie Byrom, Sam Northeast, Kiran Carlson (c), Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Billy Root, Daniel Douthwaite, Peter Hatzoglou, Jamie Mcllroy, Harry Podmore, Prem Sisodiya

Kent: Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jordan Cox, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Joey Evison, Wes Agar, Michael Hogan

GLA vs KET Dream11 Prediction

GLA vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Colin Ingram: Colin Ingram will bat at number 4 for Glamorgan. He scored 92* in the last match and will be the most popular captaincy choice. He is the highest run-scorer at the venue with 1228 runs in 43 innings at an average of 37.21 and has struck at 147.95.

Michael Hogan: Michael Hogan will bowl the key overs for Kent and has picked up wickets consistently this season. Hogan picked up 3 wickets in the last game. He will be an excellent captaincy pick if Kent is bowling first. He is the highest wicket-taker at the venue.

Daniel Douthwaite: Daniel Douthwaite will be an ideal captaincy pick. He has 7 wickets to his name in 3 games this season. Douthwaite will bowl in the death overs and he can fetch plenty of points in this game. He will be a good captaincy choice.

GLA vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Wes Agar: Wes Agar picked up 3 wickets in the last game. His selection percentage is quite low while writing this blog and he will be an excellent differential pick in fantasy cricket.

George Linde: The pitch at Sophia Gardens will assist the spinners and George Linde can exploit that. He can bowl at any phase of the innings and is capable with the bat as well. Linde can help you win one-sided in fantasy cricket.

Prem Sisodiya: Prem Sisodiya picked up 2 wickets in the last game. He will be a key bowler for his team in the middle overs. Sisodiya will be an ideal differential pick.

GLA vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If GLA Bats First:

Pick Kiran Carlson, Prem Sisodiya and Chris Cooke

C/VC: Michael Hogan, Colin Ingram and Grant Stewart

If KET Bats First:

Pick Jamie Mcilroy, Prem Sisodiya and Tawanda Muyeye

C/VC: Daniel Douthwaite, Wes Agar and George Linde

GLA vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team







If GLA Bats First:

Pick Kiran Carlson and Jamie Mcilroy

C/VC: Michael Hogan, Colin Ingram and Chris Cooke

If KET Bats First:

Pick George Linde & Kiran Carlson

C/VC: Daniel Douthwaite, Wes Agar and Sam Billings

GLA vs KET Dream11 Prediction:

Glamorgan look like the stronger side on paper and have most bases covered. They are expected to win this match.