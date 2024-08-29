GMY vs HT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Team and Tips, Today Match Playing XI: KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024

Both sides are equally balanced and based on current form, the Hubli TIgers are looking good but the Gulbarga Mystics have done well as a team in the last couple of games despite the results not going in their favour. Their middle order has been in good form and the bowlers have been in good rhythm as well. Gulbarga Mystics are expected to win this match.

Gulbarga Mystics (GMY) will take on the Hubli Tigers (HT) in the 30th & last league stage game of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024. M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru will be the venue for this game and the match timing is 7:00 PM IST on 29th August 2024.

Hubli Tigers are in the 3rd position with 6 wins in 9 games. They started off really well but have lost a few games recently, including the last one, and will be eager to get back on the winning track.

Gulbarga Mystics, on the other hand, are in the 4th position with 4 wins and 1 abandoned game after 9 matches. They picked up pace after losing the first two games but have lost their last two games after winning 4 in a row.

GMY vs HT: Probable Playing XIs

Gulbarga Mystics: Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Devdutt Padikkal (c), Sourabh Muttur, Smaran R, Pravin Dubey, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Ritesh Bhatkal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yashovardhan Parantap, Aaditya Nair, Abhishek Prabhakar,

Hubli Tigers: Mohammed Taha, Kartikeya KP, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Aneeshwar Gautam, Thippa Reddy, Manvanth Kumar L, Rishi Bopanna, Madhab Prakash Bajaj, KC Cariappa, Nishchit Pai

GMY vs HT: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The Chinnaswamy Stadium is one of the best batting venues in the country and we’ve seen the batters enjoying their time on the crease in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024. The average score here is 182 runs and chasing sides have won 59% of the matches played here. There might be some dew in the latter half of the game and it will aid the chasing side.

It will be a cloudy day in Bengaluru with slight chances of rain.Humidity being around 80% during the game. The temperature will be around 23 degrees celsius.

Top Player Picks for GMY vs HT Dream11 Prediction

KL Shrijith (HT)

Shrijith is in the top 10 leading run-scorers of this season with 229 runs in 8 innings at an average of 32.71 at a strike 126.51 including two 50+ scores.

His form has fluctuated in the last few games but he did a great job in the initial phase of the tournament and has been the best batter for his side.

He will be eager to get back in form ahead of the semi-finals and will be a top pick for this match.

Luvnith Sisodia (GMY)

Luvnith Sisodia has 263 runs at an average of 32.87 with a strike rate of 134.87 in 9 games. His scores before the duck in the last game were: 56, 23, 26 & 62.

He will open the innings and has been in good form this season and will be eyeing a big score in this match. Another top pick your fantasy teams.

Manish Pandey (HT)

Hubli skipper Manish Pandey has been in good form this season. He has accumulated 198 runs in 9 innings and averages 33 at a rate of 122.22.

He will bat at 4, is in decent touch with the bat and fields at the hotspots which makes him a great pick in fantasy cricket for this match.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GMY vs HT Dream11 Prediction

Manvanth Kumar L (HT)

Manvanth Kumar is the highest wicket-taker of this season with 15 wickets to his name in 8 innings.

He has picked wickets in every game and is capable with the bat as well. Manvanth Kumar is the most popular and best C/VC pick for this game in fantasy cricket.

Devdutt Padikkal (GMY)

Devdutt Padikkal has been in good form and has scores of 50 & 40 in his last two games. We all know what he can do on his day.

Padikkal is a good player of spin bowling and a key batter for his side going into the business end of the tournament. He scored 46 runs in the first meeting against Hubli and will be a good C/VC choice for fantasy cricket.

Abhishek Prabhakar (GMY)

Abhishek Prabhakar has 13 wickets to his name in just 5 innings at an excellent average of just 10.38 and a strike rate of 9.23

He has picked up 9 wickets (1+3+5) in his last three games. He will be an excellent Captain choice, especially, if Gulbarga is bowling first.

GMY vs HT Player to Avoid

Thippa Reddy (HT)

Thippa Reddy likes to take his time on the crease but he bats too low (number 6) for that style of batting.

He won’t get to face enough deliveries to make an impact and will be our player to avoid for this game.

Grand League Team for GMY vs HT Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for GMY vs HT Dream11 Prediction

GMY vs HT Dream11 Prediction:

Both sides are equally balanced and based on current form, the Hubli TIgers are looking good but the Gulbarga Mystics have done well as a team in the last couple of games despite the results not going in their favour. Their middle order has been in good form and the bowlers have been in good rhythm as well. Gulbarga Mystics are expected to win this match.