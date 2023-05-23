GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Both teams are in excellent form and it’s very difficult to predict a winner between them. CSK will have their home advantage and they’ll look to spin a web with their spinners against the GT batters. Gujarat needs to bat better as they look a bit over-dependent on Shubman Gill.

Match information: GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Qualifier 1

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Key fantasy pointers

Both teams will give their all in this match.

The team which performs well with the bat will win this game.

Gujarat are dependent on Shubman Gill to do the bulk of the scoring. The middle order needs to step up in this game.

Chennai is heavily dependent on its openers. The likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu must score some runs in the playoffs.

Bowlers from both sides are in top form.

Matheesha Pathirana will be a key bowler for CSK, especially in the death overs.

Noor Ahmad has been in top form in the middle overs for Gujarat.

Hardik Pandya has been average with the bat and he needs to regain his form.

Bowlers and spinners will be important in fantasy cricket for this game.

Venue Pointers

Average 1st innings score: 168 (IPL 2023)

Highest run-chase in last three years: 201

Average 1st innings: wickets: 6.8

Average 2nd innings wickets: 5.4

Win % of team batting first: 43%

Win % of team batting second: 57%

The pitch here will aid the spinners in the first half and it will get a bit easier to bat in the 2nd innings as there will be dew in the latter half of the game.

Last three matches at the venue:

Best and worst at the venue in IPL 2023

Most runs: Conway (350), Gaikwad (208), Dube (162)

Most wickets: Jadeja (9), Deshpande (9), Pathirana (8)

Poor with bat: Saha (160 runs in 9 innings. Averages 20)

Poor with ball: Theekshana (1 wicket in 6 matches)

Phase-wise alerts at the venue in IPL 2023 (7 Matches)

Powerplay:

1st inns: 7 wickets lost

2nd inns: 9 wickets lost

Middle overs:

1st inns: 22 wickets lost

2nd inns: 18 wickets lost

Death overs:

1st inns: 17 wickets lost

2nd inns: 7 wickets lost

Innings record

GT (bat first 6 games, bowl first 7 games)

Bat first runs: Gill (335), Saha (153), Pandya (140)

Bat second runs: Gill (345), Shankar (195) Pandya (149),

Bowl first wickets: Shami (15), Rashid (15), Noor (6)

Bowl second wickets: Mohit (12), Rashid (9), Shami (9)

CSK (bat first 7 games, bowl first 4 games)

Bat first runs: Conway (406 runs), Gaikwad (344 runs), Dube (271 runs)

Bat second runs: Conway (179), Gaikwad (160), Rahane (137)

Bowl first wickets: Jadeja (11), Deshpande (8), Pathirana (6)

Bowl second wickets: Deshpande (12), Pathirana (9), Chahar (8)

Form Alert (last 4 games)

GT

Most runs: Gill (305), Saha (95)

Most wickets: Mohit (9), Rashid (6), Shami (6)

CSK

Most runs: Conway (171), Gaikwad (150), Dube (121)

Most wickets: Chahar (10), Pathirana (8), Jadeja (3)

Poor form alert (GT)

Wriddhiman Saha has 2 ducks in the last 3 games.

Poor form alert (CSK)

Maheesh Theekshana has 2 wickets in the last 4 games.

Risk-Reward Alert

Wriddhiman Saha will be against Deepak Chahar and he has an average record against CSK. You can take the risk and drop him.

CSK’s middle order is vulnerable to wrist spin which makes Noor Ahmad an appealing fantasy option.

Maheesh Theekshana will be an excellent differential pick.

Hardik Pandya has not bowled in the last few games. He may get trapped by the CSK spinners as well. You can drop him from most of your fantasy teams. Make him captain in 1-2 teams.

Ajinkya Rahane will be a good option as well. It’s a quite risky move as he is a good choice only when he comes to bat in the power play. Pick him in 2-3 teams and make him Captain.

Drop all the bowlers from Hyderabad if Gujarat is bowling first. It’s a bit risky but it’s worth the risk and can be an excellent differential move.

Probable GT Playing XI:

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma

Probable Impact Sub: Vijay Shankar

Probable CSK Playing XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Probable Impact Sub: Ambati Rayud

Low to medium-risk small leagues

High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 60% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)

Best leagues for safe play

Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)

Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)

Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)

Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)

Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)

*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues

*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)

Spots left: 2

Highest ownerships from the outside base team: Saha, Miller and Shami

Saha vs Miller

David Miller is the better choice. He has a good record against CSK - 414 runs at an average of 41.4 and has struck at 139.9. Saha will face Deepak Chahar in the power play and there are chances of him getting dismissed early.



Differential Picks: Maheesh Theekshana, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma (If GT bowls 1st). Ajinkya Rahane

If GT bats first

Complete team with the inclusion of Vijay Shankar and Maheesh Theekshana/Tushar Deshpande

Captaincy choices: Rashid, Conway, Gill and Gaikwad

Do not captain: Hardik

If CSK bat first

Complete team with the inclusion of Shami and Noor

Captaincy choices: Gaikwad, Gill, and Rashid

Do not captain: Chahar

Medium-risk leagues to join

Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)

Rs 75 - 50 spots

Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)

Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)

Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)

Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)

Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)

High-risk small leagues

Best leagues to join

Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)

Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)

Base fantasy team

Spots left: 3

GT bat first

Avoid picking Saha

Pick Theekshana, Shankar and Deshpande/Rahane

Captaincy picks: Pathirana, Jadeja, Rashid and Gill

CSK bat first

Pick Shami, Rahane and Shankar/Mohit

Avoid picking Hardik

Captaincy picks: Conway, Gaikwad, Gill and Rashid

Grand league Tips

Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks

Have three differential picks with ownership less than 25%

Join with more than 5 teams and alternate differentials

Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards)

Pick one player who was brought in for this game

Choices for this game

You can consider dropping Wriddhiman Saha.

Noor Ahmad and Mohit Sharma will be the top differential picks.

Rashid Khan will be a tough match-up for Shivam Dube. You may take the risk and drop Dube.

Ajinkya Rahane will be a good punt pick.

It’s worth the risk to select Gaikwad as Captain over Gill and Conway.

Base team for T1-T5

Conway, Gill, Gaikwad, Dube, Jadeja, Pandya, Rashid, Chahar, Pathirana

Other picks in order: Mohammed Shami (if CSK bats 1st), Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma (if CSK bats 1st), Theekshana, Rahane, Vijay Shankar

One major differential pick: Vijay Shankar, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Noor Ahmad

GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings?

Both teams are in excellent form and it’s very difficult to predict a winner between them. CSK will have their home advantage and they’ll look to spin a web with their spinners against the GT batters. Gujarat needs to bat better as they look a bit over-dependent on Shubman Gill.