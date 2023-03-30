GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 1

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Match Preview

The biggest T20 carnival is back as Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) is set to start with Gujarat Titans hosting the Chennai Super Kings in Match 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, will be hoping to start the tournament well as the defending champions. They have a well balanced side on both batting and bowling perspectives. Shubman Gill is in red hot form and is likely to lead the franchise with the bat. Skipper Pandya will continue to be their first choice all-rounder, while Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan are going to lead the bowling attack.

On the other side, Chennai Super Kings, have a good mixture of all-rounders in their squad, with two biggest names in Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes. Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue to be their most important batter at the top, while a lot of responsibility will be there on the shoulder of Deepak Chahar, who is making a comeback after missing the last season. The MS Dhoni-led yellow army faced Gujarat Titans twice last year and faced defeats on both the occasions. They could not qualify for the playoffs last season, finishing 9th in the points table and will be looking for a better start to the 16th edition of the tournament.

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Indian Premier League 2023

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 1

Date: March 31, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM IST

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is expected to be a balanced one. It is expected that a fresh wicket will be on offer as it's the first match of the tournament. The seamers will get help from the surface initially and batters can play long once they are settled. It is going to remain the same throughout the 40 overs. So, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first. The first innings total is expected to be around 175.

Weather Report

The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to remain clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

Gujarat Titans' David Miller is not available for selection ahead of this match.

Sisanda Magala and Maheesh Theesshana not available for Chennai Super Kings ahead of this match.

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans Playing XI

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (C), Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph

Impact Players Probables: Yash Dayal, Sai Sudharsan and Jayant Yadav.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande,

Impact Players Probables: Ajinkya Rahane, Simarjeet Singh and Ajay Mandal.

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Both the sides are looking even, considering the team on paper. However, Gujarat Titans should start this match as favorites, considering the past records and the due to the advantage of playing in front of their home crowd.

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Mohammed Shami: Mohammed Shami will be a top captaincy choice ahead of this match. The ace pacer has a history of starting well in this tournament. In addition, he took three wickets against CSK last season. The conditions at this venue will be suitable for Shami's style of bowling as well.

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is having a great run of form with the bat at the start of 2023. It is advisable to keep him as one of your top captaincy choices ahead of this match. He has made runs almost everywhere and across all three formats. In addition he made his maiden T20I century at this venue last month.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad will be another great captaincy choice ahead of this match. The CSK opener scored 126 runs at an average of 63 against Gujarat Titans last year. In addition, he scored half centuries on both the occasions against Gujarat.

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Alzarri Joseph: Alzarri Joseph will be a great differential pick for this match. The West Indian seamer is coming on the back of a brilliant South Africa tour. In addition, he has had a good record bowling at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the past.

Tushar Deshpande: Tushar Deshpande will be another great differential pick for this match. The CSK seamer has not been picked even by 1% of the teams as of writing this. He is coming on the back of an impressive domestic season. If given opportunities he can make a huge difference to your points tally.

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has not been able to contribute as per his standards in the recent past. Considering his recent poor form with both bat and ball, it is advisable to keep Moeen out of your XI for this game.

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team