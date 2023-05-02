GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans are expected to win this match against Delhi Capitals. GT have a formidable bowling unit and the Capitals are really struggling with their batting.

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Match Preview

Gujarat Titans will come up against Delhi Capitals in Match 44 of the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.

Gujarat Titans is easily the team to beat this season. The defending champions have been spot on in every aspect of the game as they have won six of the eight matches they played so far and are sitting at the top of the points table with 12 points. They have come up against Delhi two times in the past and have got the better of them on both the occasions, including one away from home at their backyard earlier this season. Their batting looks fine with match winning contributions from almost everyone, followed by a bowling lineup which can nail every phase of the innings. Skipper Hardik Pandya will be hoping his side can continue the winning momentum and make it two in a row against Delhi this season.

On the other side, Delhi Capitals are languishing at the bottom of the table with just two wins in eight matches. Their campaign is almost over with very thin chances of a comeback and finishing in the top four at the end of the league stage. Their batters did find some form in the last game but the middle order is yet to deliver with some questionable moves made by the team management. They first need to use their resources well and challenge the defending champions for the two points on offer. They already lost one against Hardik Pandya and co in the earlier fixture this season and will be hoping to make things even against them in their trip to Ahmedabad.

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Match 44

Date

2nd May 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been balanced. It does not change much throughout the innings but batting first has been good enough to put on a winning total here. Seamers get help from the surface throughout the game with spinners controlling the game using the dimensions of the ground. The first innings is expected to be around 185. Team winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear throughout the day in Ahmedabad. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma

Impact Players Probables: Joshua Little

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma

Impact Players Probables: Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction:

Gujarat Titans are expected to win this match against Delhi Capitals. GT have a formidable bowling unit and the Capitals are really struggling with their batting.

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan will be a top captaincy pick for this match. He took three wickets against Delhi in the last meeting between these two sides earlier this season. Moreover, Rashid Khan has the highest wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium this season, taking nine wickets in four games at a strike rate of 10.67. In addition, Delhi’s batting average against right arm leg spinners has been the worst this season (14) with second highest dismissals (16).

Mohammed Shami: Mohammed Shami will be another top captaincy pick for this game. He is coming on the back of another 3 wicket haul in the game against Kolkata and is currently GT’s second highest wicket taker in the tournament. Shami also took three wickets against Delhi in the last fixture between these two sides earlier this season. Moreover, Delhi has 9 average against right arm fast bowlers in the powerplay which makes Shami’s case even more better.

Axar Patel: Axar Patel will be a safe captaincy choice from the Delhi camp. Nobody has earned more points than Axar at the moment among the players that are gonna take part in this encounter from both the sides. The all-rounders’ all-round abilities make him different from the crowd. Him being a left arm spinner will play a crucial role in this match against a RHB dominated Gujarat batting unit.

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Anrich Nortje: Nortje took two wickets in the last game between these two sides earlier this season. Gujarat has an average of around 16 against right arm pace bowlers in the powerplay and Nortje took each of his two wickets against GT in the powerplay only. He has not been at his best this season, making him a top differential pick for this game.

Mohit Sharma: Mohit Sharma has been selected not even by 10% of the teams as of writing this. He will be an excellent differential pick for this match considering Delhi’s vulnerable batting in the second half of the innings where Mohit bowls majority of his overs.

Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Wriddhiman Saha: Wriddhiman Saha has been selected in nearly 70% of the teams as of writing this. He is definitely one of the first names in GT’s XI and plays a huge role in giving GT a good start with the bat. However, it is advisable to avoid the veteran keeper-batter for this match against Delhi. He has been dismissed by Anrich Nortje twice in 9 balls in T20s and also considering the presence of Axar Patel as he averages lowest against left arm spinners in the powerplay.

