GT vs KOL Dream11 Prediction Today Match, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI : Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

GT vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans are in excellent form and they have more depth in their squad compared to Kolkata. Moreover, KKR batters struggle a lot against high-end pace and that's why the trio of Shami, Joseph and Little is expected to trouble them a lot. The Titans are expected to win this match.

GT vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Preview

Gujarat Titans started this IPL 2023 season where they left the last season. They have won both the games they’ve played until now and are in the 2nd position in the points table. Their bowlers are in exceptional form while the batters have been consistent as well. Shubman Gill, Alzarri Joseph, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Shami are the consistent performers so far in IPL 2023. Hardik Pandya has failed with both bat and ball but he’s expected to bounce back strongly.

Kolkata Knight Riders did a heist in their last game against Bangalore. They were struggling before Shardul Thakur (68 off 29) helped them to a match-winning total alongside Rinku Singh (46 runs). The spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy (4 wickets), Sunil Narine (2 wickets) and debutant Suyash Sharma (3 wickets) ran through RCB’s batting unit and KKR won the game by 81 runs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 57 runs but apart from him, the top order failed miserably. The batters need to step up with the bat if KKR is to win this game.

GT vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League IPL 2023 Match Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Date 9th April 2023

Time 3:30 PM IST

GT vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

This will be a day game at the Narendra Modi Stadium and it’s expected to be a balanced wicket. The pacers won’t get a lot of movement with the new ball but the spinners will thrive during the day game. It will be a good pitch for batting and there will be something for the spinners as well. The average first innings score here is 154 runs and chasing sides have won 71% of the matches played here.

Weather Report

It will be a bright sunny day with no chance of rain.

Team News

Jason Roy has joined the KKR squad and he is expected to play this game.

GT vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

GT vs KOL Dream11 Prediction:

GT vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan picked up 2 wickets in the first game and 3 in the last game. The conditions will help the spinners as it’s a day game and he can pick up a few wickets against KKR’s batting which struggles against leg spin. Rashid will be the best captaincy option.

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill scored 63 runs in the first game. He scored 14 runs but looked in good touch in his brief stay on the crease. He is excellent against the spinners and will be a key batter from Gujarat to tack Kolkata’s spin attack. Gill will be an ideal captaincy choice.

Alzarri Joseph: Alzarri Joseph has been in terrific form in the last few months. He has been very consistent across formats and has bowled consistently over 145+. Joseph will bowl in the middle and death overs for Gujarat and will be an excellent captaincy pick. He picked up 2 wickets each in both games until now.

GT vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Suyash Sharma: Suyash Sharma picked up 3 wickets on his IPL debut in the last game. He has a unique action and a good googly as well. He can trouble the Gujarat batters and will be an ideal differential pick.

Venkatesh Iyer: Venkatesh Iyer scored 34 runs in the first game. He has been a decent performer for Kolkata and will be an excellent differential pick. He has scored big if he gets going and may bowl an over or two if required.

