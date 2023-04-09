GT vs KOL Dream11 Prediction Today Match: GT vs KKR Top Run-scorer, Top Wicket-taker Prediction - Who will win Match 13 of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders?

GT vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Shubman Gill has an average of 95.3 in this format at this venue. In five games, he has 286 runs, including one century and a half century. Moreover, he scored a brilliant 36-ball 63 against Chennai Super Kings in the last game at this venue.

Gujarat Titans will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 13 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 9th 2023.

Gujarat Titans have started their title defense in style having won both the games they played so far. As a result, they are sitting at the top of the points table. On the other side, Kolkata Knight Riders are coming into this match from a huge win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at home. They started the tournament with a defeat against Punjab but managed to bounce back well against all odds to open their account in the second game.

Gujarat got the better of Kolkata in the only match between these two sides last year. Hardik Pandya and his men will be once again the favorites, considering their excellent form in all departments and them playing at home.

Here, we shall take a look at the players who have a great chance of emerging as the top scorer and top wicket-taker in this match.

GT vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Top Run Scorer

Sai Sudharsan: Sai Sudharsan has had a very good start to his 2023 season. He looked in great touch with the bat last time Gujarat played in Ahmedabad in the opening game but couldn't convert it into a big innings. However, the left hander scored a brilliant unbeaten 62 in the very next game to win second games in a row for Gujarat. He will once again have a great chance to outscore his teammates in this match.

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill has an average of 95.3 in this format at this venue. In five games, he has 286 runs, including one century and a half century. Moreover, he scored a brilliant 36-ball 63 against Chennai Super Kings in the last game at this venue.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be another player to watch out for. It has been a great start for the Afghan wicket-keeper with the bat in his maiden IPL season. He looked in great touch on both the occasions he batted so far. Moreover, he bats at the top of the order and is coming on the back of a brilliant half century against RCB.

GT vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Top Wicket-taker

Alzarri Joseph: Alzarri Joseph is definitely one of the top probables to emerge as the top wicket-taker in this match. In two games, he has 4 wickets at an average of 15.50. He will most likely bowl his majority of the overs in the middle overs. In addition, KOL was the worst team while batting against seamers in the middle overs last year.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur will be a player to watch out with the ball in this match. He has not made much of an impact with the ball in this tournament with the ball but is expected to come good in this match. The dimensions of the ground helps Thakur to bowl according to his strength. He has eight wickets at this venue at a strike rate of 13 in T20Is for India.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan will be another bowler who can emerge as the top wicket taker from this match. KOL weakness against leg spinners can assure that Rashid will not go wicketless in this match. In addition, looking at the kind of bowling Gujarat possess, Rashid is most likely going to bowl in the eight overs of the innings which only increases his chances to take more wickets.