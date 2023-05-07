GT vs LKN Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team, Pitch Report and Team News

GT vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans are expected to win this game as they have a more quality squad.

Match information: GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Match: GT vs LSG, Match 51

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 3:30 PM IST, Day game

Key fantasy pointers

Both Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have lost their previous complete game.

Hardik Pandya has 110 runs at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 120.87 against LSG.

Shubman Gill averages 40.50 and strikes at 132.78 vs spin in IPL 2023.

Vijay Shankar has an average of 84 and a strike rate of 155.55 against the slow bowlers this season.

Rashid Khan has 8 wickets at an average of 16.25 and an economy rate of 7.64 against the LHBs in IPL 2023. LSG are likely to have three southpaws in their top 6.

Mohammed Shami has 7 wickets in the last two games.

Kyle Mayers averages 21.16 and has been dismissed 6 times against the spinners in IPL 2023.

Krunal Pandya has an average of 14.25 and strikes at 96.61 against the spinners in IPL 2023.

Mohsin Khan averages 13 and has an economy rate of 5.65 against the RHBs in the IPL. GT might have five RHBs in the top 6.

Venue pointers

Average 1st inns score in the last three years: 164

Highest run-chase in the last three years: 207

Average 1st inns wickets in IPL 2023: 6

Average 2nd inns wickets in IPL 2023: 7

Win % of the team batting first in the last three years: 30.77%

Win % of the team batting second in the last three years: 69.23%

Last three matches at the venue:

Best and worst at the venue in IPL 2023 (use as a hint for the home team)

Most runs: Shubman Gill (209 runs), Vijay Shankar (115 runs), Abhinav Manohar (109), Hardik Pandya (108)

Most wickets: Mohammed Shami (10 wkts), Rashid Khan (10 wkts)

Poor with the bat: Wriddhiman Saha (5 inns, 50 runs)

Poor with the ball: Hardik Pandya (2 wkts)

Phase-wise alerts at the venue in IPL 2023

Powerplay:

1st inns: 11 wickets lost

2nd inns: 9 wickets lost

Middle overs:

1st inns: 9 wickets lost

2nd inns: 13 wickets lost

Death overs:

1st inns: 12 wickets lost

2nd inns: 12 wickets lost

Innings record:

Gujarat Titans (bat first 4 games, bowl first 6 games)

Bat first runs: Shubman Gill (140), Hardik Pandya (107), David Miller (100)

Bat second runs: Shubman Gill (235), Hardik Pandya (145), Wriddhiman Saha (120)

Bowl first wickets: Mohammed Shami (14), Rashid Khan (10)

Bowl second wickets: Rashid Khan (8), Noor Ahmad (6), Mohit Sharma (4), Mohammed Shami (4)

Lucknow Super Giants (bat first 5 games, bowl first 5 games)

Bat first runs: Kyle Mayers (221), Nicholas Pooran (130), Marcus Stoinis (126), Ayush Badoni (126)

Bat second runs: Nicholas Pooran (115), Marcus Stoinis (109), Kyle Mayers (90)

Bowl first wickets: Amit Mishra (6), Ravi Bishnoi (6), Krunal Pandya (5)

Bowl second wickets: Mark Wood (7), Ravi Bishnoi (6), Avesh Khan (5)

Form alert (last 4 games)

GT

Most runs: Shubman Gill (147), Hardik Pandya (137), David Miller (78), Vijay Shankar (76)

Most wickets: Mohammed Shami (8), Noor Ahmad (7), Rashid Khan (6)

LSG

Most runs: Ayush Badoni (114), Kyle Mayers (92), Marcus Stoinis (91)

Most wickets: Naveen-ul-Haq (7), Marcus Stoinis (5), Ravi Bishnoi (4), Yash Thakur (4)

Poor form alert (GT)

Hardik Pandya has only two wickets in the last five games.

Poor form alert (LSG)

Krual Pandya has only 42 runs in the last four innings.

Nicholas Pooran has only 75 runs in the last four innings.

Deepak Hooda has only 14 runs in the last three innings.

Krunal Pandya has only 3 wickets in the last five innings.

Risk-Reward alert

Nicholas Pooran has only 75 runs at an average of 18.75 and a strike rate of 117.18 in the last four innings.

Rashid Khan has dismissed Nicholas Pooran twice in 41 balls in the T20s. Pooran has a strike rate of 63.41 only.

Rashid Khan also has a better average (15) against the LHBs compared to the RHBs (20.77) in IPL 2023.

Nicholas Pooran has also been dismissed once and scored only 3 runs in 10 balls against the left-arm chinaman bowler in IPL 2023. Noor Ahmad can trouble him.

Mohammed Shami has also got him out once in 5 balls in the IPL.

Nicholas Pooran has only 38 runs in the three innings against Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

Probable GT Playing XI:

Shubman Gill Wriddhiman Saha Hardik Pandya Vijay Shankar David Miller Abhinav Manohar Rahul Tewatia Rashid Khan Noor Ahmad Mohammed Shami Alzarri Joseph

Probable Impact Substitute: Mohit Sharma

Probable LSG Playing XI:

Manan Vohra Kyle Mayers Karan Sharma Krunal Pandya Marcus Stoinis Nicholas Pooran Ayush Badoni Krishnappa Gowtham Naveen-ul-Haq Ravi Bishnoi Mohsin Khan

Probable Impact Substitute: Yash Thakur

Low to medium-risk small leagues

High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 70% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)

Best leagues for safe play

Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)

Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)

Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)

Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)

Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)

*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues

*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads

GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)

Spots Left: 3

Highest ownerships outside the base team: Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Vijay Shankar, Mohit Sharma, Naveen-ul-Haq

Wriddhiman Saha vs David Miller

Wriddhiman Saha has a decent strike rate (131.45) in the powerplay overs this season. However, his numbers in Ahmedabad have been mediocre.

David Miller has looked in good nick in the last few matches. Moreover, he has made 94 runs at a strike rate of 162.06 in Ahmedabad this season.

Marcus Stoinis vs Vijay Shankar

Marcus Stoinis has consistently batted at No. 5 and has scored 148 runs at an average of 24.67 and a strike rate of 134.54 at that position. He has also picked up 5 wickets.

Vijay Shankar has 205 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 158.91 this season. However, Shankar hasn’t bowled yet.

Mohit Sharma vs Naveen-ul-Haq

Mohit Sharma has snared wickets consistently this season. His deceptive slower ones have fetched him several wickets this season.

Naveen-ul-Haq has bowled well on both batting and bowling-friendly surfaces this season. The slower ones have been effective at Ahmedabad, and Naveen has got a few of them.

If GT bat first

Complete team with three of David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Mohit Sharma and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Captaincy choices: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Marcus Stoinis.

Do not captain: Kyle Mayers.

If LSG bat first

Complete team with three of David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Vijay Shankar and Mohit Sharma.

Captaincy choices: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Kyle Mayers.

Do not captain: Nicholas Pooran.

Medium-risk leagues to join

Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)

Rs 75 - 50 spots

Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)

Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)

Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)

Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)

Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)

High-risk small leagues

Best leagues to join

Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)

Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)

Base fantasy team

Spots Left: 4

If GT bat first

Leave out, Mohammed Shami.

Pick two of Noor Ahmad, David Miller and Mohit Sharma.

Pick two of Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Captaincy Picks: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.

If LSG bat first

Leave out, Nicholas Pooran.

Pick two of Mohammed Shami, David Miller and Noor Ahmad.

Pick Kyle Mayers and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Captaincy Picks: Kyle Mayers, Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan.

Grand league Tips

Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks

Have three differential picks with ownership of less than 25%

Join more than 5 teams and alternate differentials

Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards)

Pick one player who was brought in for this game

Choices for this game

Leave Krunal Pandya out in T1-T5, and pick him up from T6 onwards.

Make Shubman Gill captain of at least three teams.

Make Hardik Pandya + Kyle Mayers c/vc of at least three teams.

Make Mohammed Shami c/vc in two teams if GT bowl first.

Make Rashid Khan c/vc in at least two teams.

Make David Miller c/vc in two teams.

Make Ayush Badoni captain of one team.

Base team for T1-T5

Nicholas Pooran, Shubman Gill, Ayush Badoni, Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Rashid Khan

Other picks in order: Mohammed Shami (in 4 teams at least), Ravi Bishnoi (in 4 teams at least), David Miller (in 3 teams at least), Krunal Pandya (in 3 teams at least if LSG bowl first), Noor Ahmad (in 3 teams at least), Naveen-ul-Haq (in 3 teams), Mohit Sharma (in 2 teams), Vijay Shankar (in 2 teams if GT bat first else from T6 onwards).

One major differential pick: Mohsin Khan (in 3 teams at least), Deepak Hooda (if LSG bat first in 3 teams), and Abhinav Manohar (if GT bat first in 2 teams).

GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants?

Lucknow Super Giants are light in quality due to the absence of KL Rahul. While Gujarat Titans have lost more than they have won in Ahmedabad this season, they are quite strong in home conditions. Expect GT to win the game.