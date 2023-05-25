GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans are expected to win this match. They got the better of Mumbai last time they played them here at Ahmedabad. Mumbai on the other hand will definitely give a close fight but just not have enough in their bowling to take down Hardik Pandya and his co.

Match information: GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Qualifier 2

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Key fantasy pointers

Gujarat Titans are coming into this match after a defeat against Chennai in the first qualifier.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians took down Lucknow in the Eliminator match by a huge 81 runs.

Both Gujarat and Mumbai are good chasing teams.

But teams batting second have lost four of the last five matches in Ahmedabad.

However, it is expected we get to see fresh wickets for the two playoffs games and batting will only get better than the first innings.

Shubman Gill is in brilliant form with the bat and his wicket will be very crucial for Mumbai early in the innings. The youngster has over 700 runs in the season so far with two centuries in the last three innings, including one in his last outing in Ahmedabad.

Gill further has over 400 runs in Ahmedabad this season at an average of 67.3 with three 50s and one century.

The middle order has not been a stable lineup from the last few games and Gujarat will be keen to get more contributions in this aspect.

Suryakumar Yadav scored a 49-ball 103 against Gujarat when these two sides met last time this season.

Rashid Khan was brilliant with both bat and ball against Mumbai last time, scoring an unbeaten 79 off 32 and took four wickets with the ball as well.

Cameron Green is another MI batter who is in great touch. He scored a quick 23-ball 41 in the Eliminator and a century before that.

Akash Madhwal took 3 wickets in the last game between these two sides and also came on the back of a match winning 5-wicket haul in the Eliminator game.

Mohit Sharma will be a deciding factor for Gujarat in this fixture. In 5 games in Ahmedabad this season Mohit has taken 12 wickets at a strike rate of 9.

Mohammed Shami will be another key bowler for the Titans, who has an astonishing 15 wickets in 7 games in Ahmedabad at a strike rate of 11.2. He will be the key to propel MI’s firing start up the order which has been setting up the base for them perfectly.

Gujarat need to make some changes in their XI considering the conditions to take down this Mumbai side.

The likes of Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph and Sai Kishore can come in.

Hardik Pandya is due for a match winning all-round performance this season.

Mumbai is expected to go unchanged. However, Kumar Karthikeya is the only possible change they would be looking at if any.

Venue pointers

Average 1st innings score: 187 (IPL 2023)

Highest run-chase in last three years: 215

Average 1st innings: wickets: 6

Average 2nd innings wickets: 7

Win % of team batting first: 57.1%

Win % of team batting second: 42.9%

Last three matches at the venue:

Best and worst at the venue in IPL 2023

Most runs: Shubman (404 runs), Sai (142 runs), Hardik (141 runs)

Most wickets: Shami (15), Mohit (12), Rashid (11)

Poor with bat: Saha (18.71 average in 7 games)

Poor with ball: Hardik (2 wickets in 5 matches)

Phase-wise alerts at venue in IPL 2023 (7 Matches)

Powerplay:

1st inns: 12 wickets lost

2nd inns: 13 wickets lost

Middle overs:

1st inns: 11 wickets lost

2nd inns: 19 wickets lost

Death overs:

1st inns: 20 wickets lost

2nd inns: 18 wickets lost

Innings record

GT (bat first 6 games, bowl first 9 games)

Bat first runs: Gill (335), Saha (153), Hardik (140)

Bat second runs: Gill (387), Shankar (209), Hardik (157)

Bowl first wickets: Shami (17), Boult (16), Mohit (7)

Bowl second wickets: Mohit (12), Shami (9), Rashid (9)

MI (bat first 6 games, bowl first 9 games)

Bat first runs: Surya (185), Tilak (169), Ishan (133)

Bat second runs: Surya (359), Ishan (321), Green (291)

Bowl first wickets: Piyush (13), Behrendorff (10), Green (5)

Bowl second wickets: Madhwal (9), Piyush (8), Behrendorff (4)

Form alert (last 4 games)

GT

Most runs: Shubman (253), Rashid (109), Shankar (96)

Most wickets: Mohit (7), Shami (7), Rashid (6)

MI

Most runs: Surya (168), Green (148), Rohit (133)

Most wickets: Madhwal(12), Piyush (4), Behrendorff (3)

Poor form alert (GT)

Noor Ahmed has only 3 wickets in the last 4 games.

Hardik has 20 runs in the last 3 innings.

Saha has 26 runs in the last 3 innings.

Shanaka has 26 off 26 in 3 innings.

Poor form alert (MI)

Chris Jordan has taken only 2 wickets in the last 4 matches.

Risk-Reward alert

Hardik Pandya has been out of form and also not doing much with the ball lately.

However, considering this match is going to be in Ahmedabad where he has a good record with both bat and ball can really turn things around for his side.

Rohit has not been at his best this season but just doing enough in the recent few games.

However, his record against both Shami and Rashid are not promising.

Ishan Kishan will be another such choice considering Shami’s ability with the new ball.

Tilak Verma missed a few games due to injury but can now be worth taking risk for this match.

Saha on his day can also make a huge difference to your points tally.

Chris Jordan has not been at his best, taking just 2 wickets in the last 4 outings. However, he can be worth taking risk in this game if he plays considering the dimensions of the ground and his ability to deliver in big games.

Kumar Karthikeya can be a worthy pick if he plays considering Gujarat’s recent numbers against left arm orthodox.

Probable GT Playing XI:

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar/Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma

Probable Impact Sub: Vijay Shankar

Probable MI Playing XI:

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadehra, Tim David, Kumar Karthikeya, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Probable Impact Sub: Tilak Varma

Low to medium risk small leagues

High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 60% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)

Best leagues for safe play

Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)

Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)

Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)

Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)

Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)

*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues

*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)

Spots left: 3

Highest ownerships from outside base team: Piyush, Mohit, Rohit, Noor, Saha, Miller

Saha vs Miller

Saha on his day can bring a huge change to your points tally. Especially if GT is batting first. Miller can be a better choice while chasing.

Piyush vs Mohit

Mohit is no brainer if Gujarat bowls second. In addition, Gujarat has done well against leg spinners this season.



Noor vs Rohit

Noor has not done well in the last few matches. On the other hand, Rohit has found some form at the right time.

If GT bat first

Complete team with inclusion three of Mohit, Saha, Miller, Rohit

Captaincy choices: Surya, Shubman, Green, Rashid

Do not captain: Hardik

If MI bat first

Complete team with three of Piyush, Miller, Saha, Noor

Captaincy choices: Surya, Shubman, Hardik, Shami

Do not captain: Ishan

Medium-risk leagues to join

Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)

Rs 75 - 50 spots

Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)

Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)

Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)

Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)

Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)

High-risk small leagues

Best leagues to join

Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)

Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)

Base fantasy team

Spots left: 3

GT bat first

Avoid picking Shami

Pick three of Madhwal, Jordan, Nehal, Saha

Captaincy picks: Surya, Mohit, Shubman

MI bat first

Pick three of Miller, Tilak, Jordan, Madhwal

Avoid picking Behrendorff

Captaincy picks: Shubman, Hardik, Surya

Grand league Tips

Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks

Have three differential picks with ownership less than 25%

Join with more than 5 teams and alternate differentials

Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards)

Pick one player who was brought in for this game

Choices for this game

Leave Piyush out in T1-T5, pick him from T6 onwards

Make Hardik c/vc in at least one team.

Make Surya and Green c/vc in 2 teams

Make Mohit captain in 2 teams if GT batting 1st.

Pick most of the Mumbai batters in 2 teams if bat second.

Make Rashid c/vc at least in 1 team

Captain Shubman and Surya c/vc in 1 team.

Make Shami captain in 1 team if GT bowl first.

Make Madhwal captain in 1 team at least.

Make Ishan captain in 1 team if MI bat second

Base team for T1-T5

Ishan, Gill, Suya, Hardik, Green, Shami, Rashid, Mohit

Other picks in order: Madhwal (3 teams), Piyush (2 teams), Tilak (in 3 teams if MI bats 1st), Nehal (in 2 teams), David (2 teams), Tewatia (1 team), Saha (2 teams if GT batting 1st), Sai (2 teams if plays), Miller (3 teams), Rohit (3 teams), Noor (2 teams)

One major differential pick: Karthikeya (2 teams if plays), Jordan (2 teams), Joseph (2 teams if plays)

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians ?

Gujarat Titans are expected to win this match. They got the better of Mumbai last time they played them here at Ahmedabad. Mumbai on the other hand will definitely give a close fight but just not have enough in their bowling to take down Hardik Pandya and his co.