GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Preview

Gujarat Titans will be very confident coming into this game as they won a low-scoring thriller in the last game against Lucknow. Their batters need to be consistent, especially the middle order. Hardik Pandya’s good form in the last match is a great sign for them. Their bowlers are in top form at the moment with both pacers and spinners bowling really well. Gujarat is in the 4th position and they’ll look to win this game and strengthen their position in the points table.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, lost their last game after winning 3 matches on the bounce. Their batters are in great form but they need to improve their bowling. The likes of Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar and Piyush Chawla need to step up. Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David are in top form and the team management will expect them to continue their good form. MI has won 3 matches out of 6 played until now and is in the 7th position at the moment.

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League IPL 2023 Match Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Date 25th April 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Ahmedabad is a chasing one. There is some help for the pacers as well as the spinners in the first innings but it gets better for batting as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 154 runs and chasing sides have won 71% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

No changes are expected for either of the two teams.

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzaari Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Joshua Little

\Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hritik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction:

Gujarat Titans with their current form, especially their bowling, will start as the favourites to win this match.

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya has been in good form in the last two games. He scored 66 runs in the last match and may bowl an over or two as well. He will be a key batter for his team in the middle order and will be a good captaincy choice.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is the best bowler for Gujarat. He has 12 wickets to his name in 6 games including a hat trick as well. Rashid is a genuine wicket-taker and he can turn the game on its head. He will be an ideal captaincy pick.

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill was dismissed for a duck in the last match and he will be eager to do well in this game. He has a decent record against Mumbai in recent times. He is expected to do well in this game, especially in the second innings.

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Alazarri Joseph: Alzarri Joseph, if he plays, will be an excellent differential pick. He bowls at a high pace and can trouble the Mumbai batters in the middle and death overs. Joseph will help you win one-sided in fantasy cricket if he gets going.

Mohit Sharma: Mohit Sharma has picked up 5 (2+3) wickets in the last two games. He will mainly bowl in the death overs and will be an ideal differential pick, especially when Gujarat is bowling first.

