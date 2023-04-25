Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for GT vs MI | IPL 2023 — Match 35 | D3 Guide

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians are set to collide in match 35 of the IPL 2023 on Tuesday, April 25. Here's our D3 guide for the GT vs MI match.

Match Details

Date: 25th April 2023

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Dependable Trio for D3

Rashid Khan (GT) [Captain]: The leading wicket-taker for Gujarat Titans so far this season, Rashid Khan will be a key figure when these two teams meet. He has snared 12 wickets from six IPL 2023 matches, albeit conceding at an unusually high rate of 8.29 rpo. Rashid has a terrific record against Mumbai Indians with 12 wickets at an economy of just 5.75. We will back Rashid as our captain for this game.

Cameron Green (MI): Mumbai Indians brought this Australian all-rounder for a massive price in the 2023 auction and he has done a pretty good job. Green has made 166 runs at an average of 55 while striking at 155, including two back to back fifties. He has bowled 18 overs in the tournament and has picked five wickets. Get Green's Rario card and you could win big on D3.

Wriddhiman Saha (GT): One of the best utility players in the IPL, Saha has made a good contribution to Gujarat Titans. This season, he has scored 137 runs while taking an aggressive route in the powerplay with the strike rate of 138. Saha has done well versus MI, hitting 405 runs at 40 average with five half centuries. Pick a Saha Rario card and you could fetch big bucks on D3.

Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith

The defending champions Gujarat Titans are set to take on former five-time champions Mumbai Indians in match no. 35 of the IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25.

Titans have eight points to their name after six matches, winning four and losing two. Their net run-rate reads a positive 0.212. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have six points from six games with a net run-rate of -0.254.

GT are coming off a seven-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in the previous game away from home. Wriddhiman Saha scored 47 off 37 whereas Hardik Pandya top-scored with 66 off 50 as they reached 135/6 on a slow surface. LSG needed 30 off 34 balls with nine wickets in hand. Mohit Sharma and Noor Ahmad picked two scalps each Titans pulled off a miraculous victory.

MI went down against Punjab Kings in their most recent fixture by 13 runs at home. Piyush Chawla was excellent with the figures of 2 for 15 in three overs but the rest of the attack was obliterated in death overs as Punjab smashed 107 runs off the final six overs.

Rohit Sharma struck 44 off 27 while Cameron Green scored 67 off 43. Suryakumar Yadav smashed 57 off 26 to take them close but Arshdeep Singh bowled a top notch final over.