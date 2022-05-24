IPL 2022, Qualifier 1: GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injuries And Weather Updates – Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Prediction for GT vs RR Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2022 season.

GT vs RR Dream11 Match Preview

Gujarat Titans were the table toppers after the league stage. They have played really well and will look to continue their good form in this game as well. Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha have been consistent at the top and will look to give a good start to their side. Middle-order has been an issue for them and the likes of Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya and David Miller have to step-up in this all important game. Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan have been excellent for them towards the end of the innings.

Their bowling attack has been in good form as well with Mohammed Shami leading them. He has picked wickets with the new ball. Yash Dayal too has been consistent for them while Lockie Ferguson hasn’t been at his best but he is a quality bowler and expect him to do well. Rashid Khan will be very crucial for them with the ball. Hardik Pandya too will look to do well. R Sai Kishore has been consistent as well.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are in excellent form as they have won their last two games before the Qualifier. They will be very confident coming into this game. Jos Buttler’s poor form in the last few games will be a big concern for them but he is an experienced player and will look to bounce back in style. Sanju Samson too needs to be little consistent in the middle-order. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been brilliant for them at the top while Devdutt Padikkal is in good touch as well. Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag will be their finishers and Ravi Ashwin has been in good form as well with the bat in hand.

Bowling is their strength and the onus will be on the bowlers to do well and take their side to the finals of IPL 2022. Trent Boult will lead the charge with the new ball and Prasidh Krishna will assist him. Both have been decent till now. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin will be the key for them in the middle-overs. Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament while Ashwin has been in good form as well. Obed McCoy will handle things in the death overs for RR. He has done a great job till now and will look to continue that in this game.

GT vs RR Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Qualifier 1, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date and Time: 24th May 2022, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST

GT vs RR Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens will be an excellent one for batting. There will be good bounce for the seamers and the new ball will swing as well. The fresh pitch will allow the ball to come onto the bat nicely. It’s expected to be a high scoring encounter. The average first innings score is 160 runs. Teams will look to chase as chasing sides have had the upper hand at this venue and there are chances of rain as well.

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Both sides have played some good cricket to reach here. Rajasthan Royals, however are lacking a bit in the batting depth and that may bring their downfall in this game. Gujarat Titans are expected to win this game.

GT vs RR Playing XI

Alzarri Joseph may replace Lockie Ferguson in the eleven for Gujarat.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson/Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Yash Dayal

Rajasthan Royals are expected to be unchanged for this game.

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Top Captaincy Choices for GT vs RR Dream11 Match

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler started off with a blast in IPL 2022 but has failed miserably in the last three games. Buttler is the highest run scorer of the tournament with 629 runs at an average of 48.38. He will look to do well in this game and take his team to the finals. Buttler is a default captaincy choice.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya after a lean patch found some form in the last game. He scored 62 runs against RCB. Hardik will bat at 3 for Gujarat and will be a key player for his side. Hardik is also bowling an over or two. He will contribute with both bat and ball, and will be a top captaincy choice.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is an excellent choice for captaincy in this match. Rashid has been in terrific form and can be the game changer in this match with his bowling. He can score runs as well if he gets the chance to bat. Rashid has picked 9 wickets in last 4 games.

Budget Picks for GT vs RR Dream11 Match

Yashasvi Jasiwal (8.5 Credits): Yashasvi Jaiswal is in excellent form. He will open the innings for RR and is known for playing attacking cricket. Jaiswal can turn the game on its head once he gets going. He scored 59 in the last game. He will be a top budget pick.

Trent Boult (8.5 Credits): Trent Boult will be another top budget choice. He will lead the pace attack of Rajasthan. Boult is a champion player and is known for picking wickets with the new ball. He will look to do just that in this game.

Differential Pick for GT vs RR Dream11 Match

Obed McCoy: Obed McCoy will be the go to man for Sanju Samson in the death overs. He has bowled really well especially in the death overs. McCoy is known for his variations and he can pick wickets in clusters on his day. He picked 2 wickets each in the last two games. He will be an excellent differential pick.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for GT vs RR Dream11 Match

If GT Bats First: C - Rashid Khan, VC - Jos Buttler

If RR Bats First: C - Shubman Gill, VC - Shimron Hetmyer

Mega League Team for GT vs RR Dream11 Match

If GT Bats First: C - Wriddhiman Saha, VC - Hardik Pandya

If RR Bats First: C - Sanju Samson, Obed McCoy

Which Contests to Join for GT vs RR Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.