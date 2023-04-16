Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for GT vs RR | IPL 2023 — Match 23 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 16th April 2023
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
Rashid Khan (GT) [Captain]: The Afghanistan star has been an integral part of Gujarat Titans, making an impact with the ball and on occasions with the bat as well. Rashid has claimed nine wickets in the ongoing IPL 2023, conceding at 7.50 rpo and striking every 10.6 balls. Rashid has an excellent record against Rajasthan Royals with 10 wickets at 6.02 economy. He will be our captain for this game.
-
Shimron Hetmyer (RR): The West Indian star has transformed into a reliable finisher in the shorter format over the last couple of years. Hetmyer has had terrific numbers in the IPL since 2021, having scored 683 runs at an average of 45.5 while striking at 162. He has smashed 127 runs in four innings this season at 174 strike rate. Buy a Hetmyer Rario card and you could win big on D3.
-
Sai Sudharsan (GT): The young left hand batter has been impressive for Gujarat Titans at number three. He has scored 156 runs in four innings this season at an average of 52 and strike rate of 127 with two fifties. Sai Sudarshan has been rock solid and could be an important figure against Rajasthan. Pick his Rario card and you could fetch big bucks on D3.
Marketplace Watch
-
Rashid Khan (Bowler) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $63
-
Sai Sudharsan (Batter) (Silver Tier) - Ask Price $9
Probable Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Mohammed Shami
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma