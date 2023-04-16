Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for GT vs RR | IPL 2023 — Match 23 | D3 Guide

Date: 16th April 2023

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Download the Rario App now!

Rashid Khan (GT) [Captain]: The Afghanistan star has been an integral part of Gujarat Titans, making an impact with the ball and on occasions with the bat as well. Rashid has claimed nine wickets in the ongoing IPL 2023, conceding at 7.50 rpo and striking every 10.6 balls. Rashid has an excellent record against Rajasthan Royals with 10 wickets at 6.02 economy. He will be our captain for this game.

Shimron Hetmyer (RR): The West Indian star has transformed into a reliable finisher in the shorter format over the last couple of years. Hetmyer has had terrific numbers in the IPL since 2021, having scored 683 runs at an average of 45.5 while striking at 162. He has smashed 127 runs in four innings this season at 174 strike rate. Buy a Hetmyer Rario card and you could win big on D3.