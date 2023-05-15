GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans are clearly the better and in-form side of the two. But Ahmedabad has been a good venue for batting and SRH has a very strong batting unit, on paper and they can turn the table in this game. Gujarat Titans, based on current form and team balance, are expected to win this game.

Match information: RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 61

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Key fantasy pointers

Gujarat Titans lost their last game against the Mumbai Indians by 27 runs.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad were defeated by the Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets in their last game.

Gujarat is at the top of the points table while Sunrisers have failed to get going as a team this season. It’s a do-or-die game for the Men in Orange.

The Titans will look to confirm their place in the playoffs by winning this match. They will be eager to bounce back on the winning track as well.

Rashid Khan picked up 4 wickets and then scored 79* runs in the last game. He will be a crucial player for his team.

Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya will be important for the Titans with the bat. Pandya is expected to bowl a few overs in this game.

Mohammad Shami will be a key bowler for his team as pacers get good help at the venue with the new ball and Shami has been phenomenal in the first six overs.

Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi and Glenn Phillips must perform well with the bat.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Naratrajan also need to step up and pick up a few wickets in this game.

Heinrich Klaasen has scored 262 runs at an average of 43.67 and has struck at 180.69. He will be a key batter for Hyderabad in the middle overs.

New ball bowlers will be important from both sides and openers/top-order batters from the chasing team will be important as there is a good help for the pacers initially and it gets easy to bat on in the second innings.

Shubman Gill averages 60.6 and strikes at 157.0 at Ahmedad this season.

Mohammed Shami has 11 wickets in 6 games at Ahmedabad in IPL 2023. His economy is 6.17 and his strike rate is 13.1. 7 out of the 11 wickets have come in the first 6 overs.

Venue Pointers

Average 1st innings score: 187 (IPL 2023)

Highest run-chase in last three years: 215

Average 1st innings: wickets: 5.4

Average 2nd innings wickets: 7.2

Win % of the team batting first: 60%

Win % of the team batting second: 40%

Last three matches at the venue:

Best and worst at the venue in IPL 2023

Most runs: Gill (400 runs), Pandya (167 runs), Miller 147

Most wickets: Shami (14), Rashid (12), Mohit (8)

Poor with bat: Saha (136 runs in 7 innings. Aevrages 19.4)

Poor with ball: Pandya (5 wickets in 6 matches).

Phase-wise alerts at the venue in IPL 2023 (5 Matches)

Powerplay:

1st inns: 11 wickets lost

2nd inns: 9 wickets lost

Middle overs:

1st inns: 12 wickets lost

2nd inns: 18 wickets lost

Death overs:

1st inns: 11 wickets lost

2nd inns: 14 wickets lost

Innings record

GT (bat first 5 games, bowl first 7 games)

Bat first runs: Gill (234), Saha (153), Pandya (132)

Bat second runs: Gill (241), Pandya (149), Shankar (142)

Bowl first wickets: Shami (14), Rashid (14), Joseph (5)

Bowl second wickets: Rashid (9), Mohit (8), Noor (7)

SRH (bat first 7 games, bowl first 4 games)

Bat first runs: Abhishek (140), Klaasen (133), Brook (121)

Bat second runs: Tripathi (163), Mayank (163), Klaasen (129)

Bowl first wickets: Jansen (7), Bhuvneshwar (6), Natarajan (6)

Bowl second wickets: Markande (7), BHuvneshwar (3), Abhishek (2)

Form alert (last 4 games)

GT

Most runs: Gill (142), Saha (124), Miller (94)

Most wickets: Rashid (9), Mohit (7), Shami (6)

SRH

Most runs: Klaasen (160), Abhishek (138), Tripathi (97)

Most wickets: Mayank (4), Bhuvneshwar (3), Nattu (3)

Poor form alert (GT)

Alzarri Joseph has been wicket-less in his last 3 innings.

Poor form alert (SRH)

Rahul Tripathi has crossed “20 runs” just once in his last 5 innings.

T Natarajan has gone wicket-less in his last two innings.

Markande has picked up 2 wickets in the previous three games.

Risk-Reward Alert

Pick Glenn Phillips. Shami has been phenomenal with the ball and he is expected to pick atleast 1 or 2 wickets in the power play. Phillips’ fantasy value increases if this happens.

You can drop Wriddhiman Saha if Gujarat bats first. He averages 19 at the venue and will be against Bhuvneshwar Kumar and one of Fazalhaq Farooqi or Marco Jansen.

Vijay Shankar looked in fine touch in the last game. He will bat at number 4 for Gujarat and will be an excellent differential pick in fantasy cricket.

Alzarri Joseph bowls 145+ consistently and is a hit-the-deck bowler. He can trouble the SRH batters with his pace and bounce and will help you win one-sided in fantasy cricket if he performs in this game.

Pick Mohit Sharma and Noor Ahmad. Both are in terrific form and are bowling the key overs for Gujarat. They can pick up a few wickets between them and it’ll be very helpful as their respective selection percentages at the moment are 30.13% and 21.48%.

Drop all the bowlers from Hyderabad if Gujarat is bowling first. It’s a bit risky but it’s worth the risk and can be an excellent differential move.

Probable GT Playing XI:

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma

Probable Impact Sub: Shubman Gill

Probable SRH Playing XI:

Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi/Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Probable Impact Sub: Vivrant Sharma

Low to medium-risk small leagues

High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 60% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)

Best leagues for safe play

Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)

Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)

Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)

Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)

Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)

*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues

*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)

Spots left: 8

Highest ownerships from the outside base team: Saha, Miller, Bhuvneshwar, Abhishek Sharma

Saha vs Miller

Pick both if Gujarat is chasing. The pitch gets a little easier to bat in the 2nd innings so Saha is a good option and he may fetch some points from wicket-keeping as well in the first innings.

David Miller has a phenomenal record while chasing. You can also take the risk of dropping him considering SRH are not expected to score that big if they bat first. But it may backfire badly.

Shankar vs Saha

Pick Vijay Shankar if Gujarat is batting first. He will bat at 4 and looked in good touch in the last game. He can score some runs if he gets to face enough deliveries.

Pick Saha if Gujarat is chasing.



Abhishek vs Farooqi/Jansen

You can consider dropping Abhishek if Hyderabad bats first. There is plenty of assistance with the new ball at Ahmedabad and he can fall prey to Shami or even Hardik in the power play in the first innings.

Pick both Abhishek and Farooqi/Jansen if SRH is chasing.

If GT bats first

Complete team with the inclusion of three of Abhishek, Farooqi/Jansen and Shankar

Captaincy choices: Rashid, Hardik, Gill

Do not captain: Rahul Tripathi

If SRH bats first

Complete team with three of Phillips, Joseph and Tripathi

Captaincy choices: Hardik, Shami and Rashid

Do not captain: Markram

Medium-risk leagues to join

Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)

Rs 75 - 50 spots

Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)

Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)

Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)

Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)

Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)

High-risk small leagues

Best leagues to join

Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)

Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)

Base fantasy team

Spots left: 3

GT bat first

Avoid picking Saha

Pick Farooqi/Jansen, Shankar and Markram

Captaincy picks: Abhishek, Klaasen and Rashid

SRH bat first

Pick Joseph, Phillips, Markram and Tripathi

Avoid picking Abhishek

Captaincy picks: Rashid, Hardik, Shami and Gill

Grand league Tips

Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks

Have three differential picks with ownership less than 25%

Join with more than 5 teams and alternate differentials

Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards)

Pick one player who was brought in for this game

Choices for this game

Leave Saha from T1-T5 if GT bats first.

Make Heinrich Klaasen C/VC in 4-5 teams, especially if SRH bats 1st.

Make Rashid and Hardik C/VC if GT bowls 1st.

Make Gill captain in a few teams if GT is batting 2nd.

Drop all the SRH bowlers if Hyderabad is bowling 2nd in 2-3 teams.

Captain Shami and VC Hardik/Gill in some of your teams if GT is chasing.

Base team for T1-T5

Klaasen, Gill, Abhishek, Hardik, Rashid, Shami, Mohit and Noor

Other picks in order: Wriddhiman Saha (all teams if GT is chasing), Glenn Phillips (3-4 teams if SRH is batting first), Vijay Shankar (4-5 teams if GT is batting first), Abdul Samad (2-3 teams if SRH is batting first), Farooqi/Jansen (all teams if SRH is bowling 1st), Alzarri Joseph (4-5 teams if GT bowls 1st)

One major differential pick: T Natarajan (2-3 teams if SRH bowls 1st), Mayank Markande (3-4 teams if SRH bowls 1st), Anmolpreet Singh (if SRH bowls 1st)

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Gujarat Titans are clearly the better and in-form side of the two. But Ahmedabad has been a good venue for batting and SRH has a very strong batting unit, on paper and they can turn the table in this game. Gujarat Titans, based on current form and team balance, are expected to win this game.