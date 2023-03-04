GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, WPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch and Injury Report, Team News, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League

GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the first match of WPL 2023 between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.

GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Preview

Gujarat Giants Women are taking on Mumbai Indians in the inaugural match of the Women's Premier League 2023.

Gujarat Giants are looking a balanced side with their strength relying on the fire power batting they have. They have good options right from the top to lower order in batting. However, their pace attack looks very young and inexperienced ahead of this tournament. Beth Mooney and co will be hoping to start well, winning the first game of the tournament.

On the other side, Harmanpreet will be leading Mumbai Indians Women in the first season of WPL. The Mumbai franchise looks balanced in every aspect. The number of quality all-rounders they have in their line-up makes them one of the contenders of the title. Harmanpreet Kaur will be hoping her side to play to their potential and start their campaign with a win.

GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Women's Premier League 2023

Match: Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women

Date: 4th March 2023

Time: 7:30 PM IST

GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the DY Patil Stadium is a good wicket to bat on. Seamers always get some early movements, with spinners getting a hold from the surface in the middle overs. However, it is a good T20 wicket where the first innings total is expected to go up around 150. The team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Mumbai is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during this match time.

Team News

Deandra Dottin is not available and is replaced by Kim Garth in Gujarat Giants squad.

GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants Women Playing XI: Beth Mooney (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Ashwani Kumari, Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Hurley Gala, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia

Mumbai Indians Women Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht, Saika Ishaque

GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams are looking equally good on paper. However, looking at the better batting line-up of Mumbai Indians, they are expected to start the game as favorites against Gujarat Giants.

GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Beth Mooney: Beth Mooney is in very good form with the bat. She is currently one of the most dangerous batters in the World. She will be a top captaincy choice to go forward with in this match. She scored unbeaten 89 and 82 in two T20I games against India Women at this venue back in December.

Nat Sciver: Nat Sciver had a tremendous recently concluded Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. The English international was the tournament's second highest run scorer with 216 runs at an average of 72. She will be another safe captaincy choice to go forward with ahead of this match.

Pooja Vastrakar: Pooja Vastrakar will be another great captaincy choice ahead of this game. She will be a genuine wicket taker in these conditions for Mumbai Indians. In addition, she was the highest wicket taker in the last Women's T20 Challenge.

GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Ashwani Kumari: Ashwani Kumari will be a top differential pick for this match. She is one of the uncapped players to watch out for in this tournament. Her striking ability is unmatched and if opportunity arrives can be a big difference maker into your points tally.

Annabel Sutherland: Sutherland has been selected by only 17% of the teams as of writing this. She will be a great differential pick for this match, considering the Gujarat Giants' inexperience in the pace attack. She will be playing a huge role in every phase of the game.

GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Yastika Bhatia: Yastika Bhatia is expected to play in the top of the order for Mumbai Indians. Considering her poor form in the recent past, it is advisable to avoid picking her in the XI for this match.

GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team