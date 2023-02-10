GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Today, Qualifier 2, ILT20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the second Qualifier of ILT20 between Gulf Giants and MI Emirates.

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Match Preview

Gulf Giants are squaring off against MI Emirates in the Qualifier 2 of the ongoing International League T20 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Gulf Giants finished the league stage at the top of the table but had to face a defeat against Desert Vipers in the Qualifier 1. They are facing MI Emirates for the second time this season and defeated them by five wickets previously. James Vince’s men will be hoping not to repeat the same mistakes from the first Qualifier and go through to the final by beating MI Emirates once again.

On the other side, MI Emirates had an outright win in their Eliminator game against the Dubai Capitals. Kieron Pollard’s men have strengthened their side by the late addition of Rashid Khan for the playoffs. They faced defeat against the Giants in their last meeting in the league stage. They will not only look to make things equal but make their way through to the final by overcoming the Giants’ challenge.

Also Read: UAE ILT20 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch International League T20 2023 LIVE on TV in India, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: International League T20 2023

Match: Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates, Qualifier 2

Date: 10th February 2023

Time: 7:30 PM IST

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. The seamers get early movements with spinners controlling the game in the middle overs. Batters can score freely once they are settled. The first innings total is expected to be around 170. The team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast looks clear in Dubai throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

No injuries and availability updates reported from both sides.

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Gulf Giants Playing XI: James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Colin de Grandhomme, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Tom Banton (wk), Afzal Khan and Sanchit Sharma.

MI Emirates Playing XI: Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Lorcan Tucker, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Dan Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan.

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction

Both the sides are pretty even on paper and considering their recent form. However, MI Emirates might just have an edge over Gulf Giants and go through to the final from this match.

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Chris Jordan: Chris Jordan is currently the highest wicket taker in the tournament with 17 wickets in eight games. He has nine wickets in Dubai at an under 13. He was the player of the match last time these two sides met in this tournament. Jordan will be an excellent captaincy choice ahead of this game.

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran was MI Emirates’ top scorer in their last game in Dubai. He also scored a match winning 66 in the Eliminator game against Dubai Capitals. In addition, he was also the best batter for MI in their league game against Gulf. He will be batting at four and it is advisable to keep him as one of your captaincy choices for this match.

Dwayne Bravo: Dwayne Bravo will be another fantastic captaincy choice for this match. He is currently the highest wicket-taker for MI Emirates with 12 wickets in eight games. He was the best bowler for MI against the Gulf Giants when these two sides met each other earlier in the tournament.

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Fazalhaq Farooqi: The left arm pacer can be a great differential pick for this match. His ability with the new ball in conditions like that of Dubai, can make a lot of difference between these two sides. Farooqi has ten wickets in the tournament so far and is currently MI Emirates’ second best bowler after Bravo as well.

Zahoor Khan: Zahoor Khan has been one of the unsung heroes for MI Emirates this season. He has been selected only by 7% of the teams as of writing this. His wicket taking abilities in the middle overs makes him one of the best differential pick ahead of this game.

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dan Mousley: Dan Mousley has impressed a lot this season with his striking ability down the order. However, it is advisable to avoid picking him from this game as the dimensions in Dubai does not look suitable the way Mousley bats and he bats way down the order to have a chance to make any impact.

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team