GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 7 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers

Date

24 January 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jamie Smith has 428 runs at an average of 25.17 and a strike rate of 145.08 in 20 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

James Vince has 1513 runs at an average of 43.22 and a strike rate of 146.60 in 43 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 13 fifties and a century.

Jordan Cox has 619 runs at an average of 29.47 and a strike rate of 147.03 in 31 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Jamie Overton has 555 runs at an average of 26.42 and a strike rate of 169.72 in 30 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 23 wickets at an average of 20.04 and a strike rate of 14.73 in 18 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Chris Jordan has 43 wickets at an average of 30.16 and a strike rate of 20.30 in 43 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Richard Gleeson has 11 wickets at an average of 26.90 and a strike rate of 18.18 in nine T20 innings since 2023.

Colin Munro has 1366 runs at an average of 31.04 and a strike rate of 153.48 in 47 T20 innings since 2023. He also has nine fifties.

Alex Hales has 1039 runs at an average of 23.08 and a strike rate of 140.02 in 47 T20 innings since 2023. He also has five fifties and a century.

Adam Hose has 824 runs at an average of 27.46 and a strike rate of 139.66 in 38 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Wanindu Hasaranga has 40 wickets at an average of 19.17 and a strike rate of 15.60 in 28 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two four-wicket and a five-wicket haul.

Tymal Mills has 38 wickets at an average of 18.68 and a strike rate of 13.31 in 24 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Dubai has been 158, with the pacers snaring 72.22% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, with some help for the spinners in the middle overs. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 24°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Gulf Giants: Jamie Smith (wk), James Vince (c), Jordan Cox, Usman Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Jamie Overton, Karim Janat, Chris Jordan, Dominic Drakes, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aayan Afzal Khan, Richard Gleeson.

Desert Vipers: Colin Munro (c), Alex Hales, Michael Jones, Adam Hose, Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bas de Leede, Rohan Mustafa, Tanish Suri (wk), Mohammad Amir, Sheldon Cottrell, Tymal Mills.

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jamie Overton: Jamie Overton is among this game's most popular captaincy options. Overton will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. He will look to make an impact again.

Colin Munro: Colin Munro has been in fine form lately. Munro will open the innings and will look to make the most of the field restrictions. He can play a big knock.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is another popular captaincy option. Hasaranga has been in terrific form with the ball. His batting can also fetch a few points.

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jordan Cox: Jordan Cox has a selection % of less than 30 as of now. Cox will bat in the top order and can score valuable runs. He is a dangerous batter.

Sherfane Rutherford: Sherfane Rutherford will bat in the middle order. He is an explosive batter and can score runs quickly. Rutherford can be tried in a few teams.

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Tanish Suri: Tanish Suri might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If GUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jamie Smith, Sherfane Rutherford, Sheldon Cottrell and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

If VIP bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Hales, Shimron Hetmyer, Rohan Mustafa and Richard Gleeson.

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If GUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Adam Hose, Usman Khan, Tymal Mills, Sheldon Cottrell and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

If VIP bat first:

Complete the team with three among Michael Jones, Jordan Cox, Rohan Mustafa and Richard Gleeson.

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction

Gulf Giants are a strong team and should win the contest.

