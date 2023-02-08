GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction, Qualifier 1, ILT20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the ILT20 Qualifier 1 between the Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers.

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Match Preview

Gulf Giants finished the league stage at the top of the points table. They’ve won their last 3 games and will be very confident coming into the Qualifier. Their bowlers have been in great form while the batters are in good touch as well. James Vince & David Wiese have been the consistent performer for them. Gulf will look to win this game and seal their place in the finals.

Desert Vipers, on the other hand, finished in the 2nd spot after the league stage. Batting is their strength and they’ll back their batters to win this game for them. Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro and Sam Billings are their main batters while Tom Curran, Matheesha Pathirana and Sheldon Cottrell are in good form with the ball. Vipers were defeated by the Giants in both league games and they’ll look to settle the score in this game.

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: International League T20 2023 Match: Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Date: 8th February 2023

Time: 7:30 PM IST

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai will be an excellent one for batting. There will be some help for the pacers with the new ball. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and the batters will love their time on the crease. The average first innings score here is 156 runs. Chasing sides have won 65 out of the 109 matches played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day and no rain is expected during the game time.

Team News

No updates from either of the teams.

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XI

Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Tom Banton (wk), Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Afzal Khan, David Wiese, Carlos Braithwaite, Chris Jordan, Sanchit Sharma, Richard Gleeson/Tom Helm

Desert Vipers: Alex Hales, Rohan Mustafa, Colin Munro (c), Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Benny Howell, Sheldon Cottrell, Luke Wood, Gus Atkinson, Shiraz Ahme

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched and it’s going to be a thriller of a game. Desert Vipers, however, are expected to win this game.

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Wiese: David Wiese has been in great form in the ILT20. He is picking wickets in almost every game and is capable with the bat as well. He picked up 5 wickets in the last game. Wiese will be a good captaincy pick.

Alex Hales: Alex Hales started the tournament with a bang but he has failed in the last few games. He is expected to do well in this important match. Hales is amongst the best openers in world cricket and he can win matches on his own when on song.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the best spinners in T20 cricket. He is a proven-wicket taker and can go through any batting unit on his day. He is capable with the bat as well. Hasaranga has picked up 11 wickets in the ILT20 in 7 matches.

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Luke Wood: Luke Wood will be an excellent differential pick. He is a very talented bowler and is in good form as well. He picked up 2 wickets in the last match that he played. Wood will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs.

Matheesha Pathirana: Matheesha Pathirana will be an excellent differential pick. He will bowl in the power play and then towards the end of the innings. He has been in good form as well. Pathirana picked up 2 wickets in the last match.

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Gerhard Merwe Erasmus: Gerhard Erasmus is a talented batter but he has failed to get going in the ILT20. He has played a couple of good knocks but his fantasy value is very less as his batting position is not fixed. He will be our player to avoid in this game.

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

GUL vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team