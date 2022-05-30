Vitality T20 Blast 2022: HAM vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injuries And Weather Updates

Prediction for HAM vs SOM Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Hampshire and Somerset in Vitality T20 Blast 2022 season.

Hampshire and Somerset will lock horns with each other on monday, May 30. The match will be played at the rose bowl in Southampton.

Somerset so far have won both the games and are looking good. Their batting and bowling have contributed equally good in both the games. Rilee Rossouw has played match winning knocks in both the games while other players have contributed around him. In bowling, Davey, Gregory and Langhe have stepped up. Somerset would look to continue the winning form and achieve their third win of the season.

Hampshire has played only one game so far and they lost it by 10 runs. They failed to chase 163 against Middlesex. Skipper James Vince and Ross Whitely got some runs but couldn’t take their team home. In bowling, Wheal picked three wickets while Mark Wood bowled economical 4 overs. Hampshire would be eying first win of the season in this game against Somerset.

HAM vs SOM Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Hampshire vs Somerset

Venue: Rose Bowl , Southampton

Date and Time: 30 May 2022, Thursday, 23:30 PM IST.

HAM vs SOM Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The match will be played at the Rose Bowl , Southampton. Ground offers an even contest between bat and ball.

HAM vs SOM Dream11 Prediction

Hampshire have a poor record against Somerset with latter having 14 games and Somerset having 7 victories. Somerset are favourites to win this match.

Probable HAM vs SOM Playing XI

Somerset - Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey

Hampshire: Ben McDermott (wk), Aneurin Donald, James Vince (c), Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal

Top Captaincy Choices for HAM vs SOM Dream11 Match

B McDermott - B McDermott is an ideal choice for captain in the fantasy teams. The australian opener has shown his talent again and again in BBL and is here to repeat it in T20 blast. He can give an attacking start to Somerset and also score big.

Rilee Rossouw - Rilee Rossouw is in cracking form and has played two match winning knocks. He scored 81 in first game followed by 67 in second match. He will look to score big once again.

L Gregory - L Gregory is a top all rounder. He is solid middle order batsman and an excellent bowler in this format of the game. He picked three wickets in first match.

Budget Picks for HAM vs SOM Dream11 Match

Marchant de Lange - Lange bowled beautifully in the last game picking up 4 wickets in just three overs. He gave just 9 runs in three overs and bowled a match winning spell. The protea pacer has vast experience in T20 cricket and he would look to repeat the excellent performance.

Josh Davey - Josh gave away 31 runs in 4 overs and picked 3 wickets in last match against essex. He is in good rhythm and would be a good pick in this match.

Differential Pick for HAM vs SOM Dream11 Match

Will Smeed - 20 year old attacking opener is our differential pick for this match. Smeed is an attacking opener and has scored 906 runs in 31 innings.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for HAM vs SOM Dream11 Match

If HAM Bats First: C- B Mcdermott, VC - Rillee Rossouw

If SOM Bats First: C - J Vince, VC - M de Lange.

Mega League Team for HAM vs SOM Dream11 Match

If HAM Bats First: C - Tom Banton, VC - J Davey

If SAM Bats First: C - Will Smeed, VC- L Gregory

Which Contests to Join for HAM vs SOM Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 8 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.