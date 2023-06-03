HAM vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Today, South Group, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, English T20 Blast

HAM vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Hampshire should be able to get the better of Sussex in this match. They have an in-form bowling lineup which is absolutely perfect for these conditions. In addition, James Vince is currently at his absolute best. It will be difficult to get better of this Hampshire side at their home.

HAM vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

English T20 Blast 2023

Match

Hampshire vs Sussex

Date

3rd June 2023

Time

11:30 PM IST

HAM vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Hampshire scored 214 in the last match away from against Essex.

Sussex, on the other hand, suffered defeat against Essex in their last match at their home.

Both the games played at the Rose Bowl this season have been won by the team batting second.

James Vince scored two unbeaten 88 at this venue in two games Hampshire have played.

Both Vince and McDermott scored half centuries the last time Sussex came to Southampton.

Tom Alsop will return to his boyhood club Hampshire for the first time since moving to Sussex. Him being a left hander can be a handy batter for Sussex against this Hampshire attack.

Mason Crane did not take part in the last match for Hampshire. It is advisable to keep him in your XI if he plays.

Shadab Khan has good economical numbers against McDermott but Vince plays him nearly at 200 strike rate.

Pick more bowlers from the team bowling first.

Ravi Bopara never had an innings over 20 runs till 2021 at Rose Bowl, where he scored 62 runs for Sussex.

HAM vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Rose Bowl in Southampton is a balanced one. It does get a bit of more help for the spinners but still a good wicket to bat on. It remains a bit two paced early on and becomes better for batting with time. The first innings is expected to be around 165. The team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain clear throughout the day in Southampton. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

Tom Prest picked up an injury. Him playing in this match is uncertain.

HAM vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Hampshire Playing XI: Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (c), Toby Albert, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Scott Currie, Nathan Ellis

Sussex Playing XI: Ravi Bopara (c), Tom Clark, Tom Alsop, Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess (wk), James Coles, George Garton, Fynn Hudson-Prentise, Oliver Carter, Tymal Mills, Henry Crocombe

HAM vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

James Vince: James Vince undoubtedly will be a safe captaincy choice for this match. His numbers in Southampton are unmatched and he is coming on the back of a brilliant century against Essex. He has 280 runs already in four innings including a century and two half centuries which came nowhere but at the Rose Bowl.

Liam Dawson: Liam Dawson took four wickets in the last game against Essex. He now has 7 wickets in four games at an astonishing strike rate of 11.1. He will be another safe captaincy choice from the Hampshire unit.

Tymal Mills: Tymal Mills has been one of the top performers for Sussex this season. The left arm seamer has 7 wickets at a strike rate of 10.2 this season in 4 games so far. He will be a safe captaincy choice ahead of this match.

HAM vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Henry Crocombe: Crocombe can be a great differential pick for this game. The seamer is not one of the star players in Sussex but does his work silently. He has contributed in the last two games, even though it has not been a recognisable one. However, he can be worth taking a risk and he also took 3 wickets last time Sussex went to Southampton last year.

James Fuller: Fuller was one of the best performers for Hampshire last year. He is not having a great season by his standard but too good a player to remain quiet for this long. He will be a brilliant differential pick for this match.

HAM vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Joe Weatherley: Weatherley is there in many teams as of writing this. It is advisable to avoid picking him in your XI considering his recent form in the tournament. He has 47 runs at an average of 15.66 in the tournament so far.

HAM vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If HAM bat first

Complete team with three of Alsop, Fuller, Currie, Albert

If SUS bat first

Complete team with three of Crocombe, Burgess, Fuller, Garton

HAM vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If HAM bat first

Complete team with three of Ellis, Mills, Albert, Currie

If SUS bat first

Complete team with three of Clark, Coles, Garton, Fuller

HAM vs SUS Dream11 Prediction:

