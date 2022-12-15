HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 3, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022/23

HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the 3rd match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 season.

HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Match Preview

The Brisbane Heat finished in the 7th position in BBL 11. They had a horrible season but they’ll look to forget that and start fresh this season. They have let go of Chris Lynn and added Usman Khawaja to their ranks. Khawaja is unavailable for this game because of national duty. They have also added the likes of Colin Munro and Sam Billings who are proven performers in the BBL. Heat needs to be consistent with their batting if they are to do well this season.

Melbourne Renegades finished at the bottom of the points table in BBL 11. They have been below average since the last two seasons. They have added plenty of match-winners in Andre Russell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Akeal Hosein and Jono Wells to their ranks and will be very confident of performing well in BBL 2022-23. Senior players like Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson and Kane Richardson are there as well. They need to play as a team.

HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Date 15th December 2022

Time 1:45 PM IST

HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

There haven’t been a lot of matches played at Cazaly’s Stadium. The pitch here is expected to be balanced with some assistance for everyone. There will be some movement with the new ball while the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. Batters can play their shots once they are set. The average first innings score here is 122 runs.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

Shaun Marsh is not available for the Melbourne Renegades.

Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Matt Renshaw are unavailable for the Brisbane Heat.

HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Colin Munro, Josh Brown, Sam Billings, Ross Whiteley, Jimmy Pierson (c & wk), James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Matt Kuhnemann, Mitch Swepson

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch, Sam Harper (wk), Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Jonathan Wells, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Mujeeb ur Rahman

HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction

Melbourne Renegades are expected to win this game as they have some quality overseas players.

HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is one of the best players in T20 cricket. He is a match-winner with both the bat and the ball. He is a brute hitter and can win games from impossible-looking situations. Russell will be the safest captaincy pick for this game.

Kane Richardson: Kane Richardson picked up 19 wickets in 11 games of BBL 11. He will be the lead pacer for the Renegades. He will bowl one over in the power surge and 1-2 overs in the death. Richardson can fetch plenty of points with his bowling. He will be an ideal captaincy choice, especially if Melbourne bowls first.

Aaron Finch: Aaron Finch is the best batter for the Renegades this season. He scored 386 runs in 10 innings at an average of 38.60 and striking at 130.40. Finch scores big once he gets going and he will be a good captaincy option for this game.

HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tom Stewart Rogers: Tom Rogers will be the best differential pick for this game. He played for the Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 11 and picked up 20 wickets in 13 matches at an economy of 7.87. Rogers is a wicket-taker with the new ball and is decent in the death overs as well.

Jonathan Wells: Jonathan Wells is another excellent differential pick. He will bat in the middle order for the Renegades. He scored 501 runs in 17 matches at an average of 38.53, striking at 128.79 last season playing for the Adelaide Strikers.

Nic Maddinson: Nic Maddinson will bat in the middle order and is expected to bowl a few overs as well. He is a seasoned campaigner in the BBL and will look to lead his side from the front. Maddinson will contribute with both bat and the ball.

HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Mackenzie Harvey: Mackenzie Harvey is someone whom you can avoid in your fantasy teams. He is expected to bat in the middle order which isn’t his ideal position. He is talented but has failed to perform consistently.

HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team