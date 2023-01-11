HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 37, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the BBL match between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers.

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Match Preview

Brisbane Heat are in the 7th position with only 2 wins in 8 matches. They have struggled badly until now but their big names - Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Matt Renshaw are now available which will be a huge boost for them. They have been very inconsistent and need to perform as a team. They need to start winning and they’ll look to do just that in this game.

Perth Scorchers, meanwhile, are in the 2nd position with 6 wins in 8 games. They are in great form as a team with their batters and bowlers performing consistently. Bowling is their strength while the batters have complimented them quite well. Scorchers won the last game against Brisbane and they’ll look to do a double on them in this game.

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Big Bash League 2022-23 Match: Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Date: 11th January 2023

Time: 2:10 PM IST

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

Gabba has been a great venue for batting in BBL 12. The pitch has good bounce and the ball comes onto the bat nicely. There is some help for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 160 runs. Chasing sides have won 50% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of weather interruption.

Team News

Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja and Matt Renshaw are available for the Brisbane Heat.

Ashton Agar returns for the Perth Scorchers.

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Josh Brown, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings, Jimmy Pierson (c & wk), Max Bryant/James Bazley, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Matt Kuhnemann, Mitch Swepson/Xavier Bartlett

Perth Scorchers: Stephen Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Matt Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Perth Scorchers are in excellent form and they’ll start as the favourites but the Brisbane Heat, with their big names back, will be a tough side to beat.

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Usman Khawaja: Usman Khawaja will be an excellent captaincy pick. He will bat at the top for Brisbane and has been in excellent form lately. He scored runs for fun in the recently concluded test series against the Proteas.

Marnus Labuschagne: Marnus Labuschagne will be an ideal captaincy choice in fantasy cricket. He will bat in the middle order and is expected to bowl a few overs as well. He was in excellent form in BBL 11 and he’ll look to replicate that in this game.

Andrew Tye: Andrew Tye will be the lead bowler for the Scorchers in this game. He will bowl in the power surge and in the death overs. He picked up 3 wickets in the last game. Tye will be a good captaincy choice.

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Matt Kelly: Matt Kelly bowled well in the last game and picked up 2 wickets. He will be a key bowler for the Scorchers. He has a good yorker and he’s handy with the bat as well. Kelly will be a top differential pick.

Lance Morris: Lance Morris will be an ideal differential pick. He bowls 145+ consistently and will be very important at the Gabba for the Scorchers. Morris picked up 2 wickets in the last game.

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Nick Hobson: Nick Hobson has played well in only one game this season. He has been struggling a lot with the bat and can be avoided in your fantasy teams.

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team