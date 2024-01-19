HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Playoff Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Brisbane Heat finished at the top of the table and have a formidable team. Expect them to win the contest.

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers

Date

19 January 2024

Time

2:10 PM IST

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Josh Brown has scored 131 runs at an average of 33.0 and a strike rate of 168 in 4 innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has a fifty against them.

Matt Renshaw has scored 197 runs at an average of 33.0 and a strike rate of 136 in 8 innings against Sydney Sixers. Has has two fifties against them.

Xavier Bartlett has been the top bowler for Brisbane Heat and has claimed 16 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 7.44.

Paul Walter has taken 13 wickets at an economy rate of 8.24.

Josh Philippe has 255 runs at an average of 28.0 and a strike rate of 123 in 11 BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has one fifty against them.

Jordan Silk has 244 runs at an average of 30.58 and a strike rate of 128 in 12 BBL innings against Brisbane Heat.

Ben Dwarshuis has 16 wickets at an average of 27 and an economy of 8.7 in 15 BBL innings against Brisbane Heat.

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

Carrara Oval is set to host the game for the first time this season. It’s not a high-scoring venue with the surface assisting the pacers all day long. Upon looking at the recent results, anything more than 160 would be highly competitive.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts overcast conditions at Carrara Oval. The temperature is expected to hover around 28-30°C.

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Josh Brown, Jimmy Pierson (WK), Nathan McSweeney (C), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Spencer Johnson

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (WK), Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius, Todd Murphy, Jackson Bird

HEA vs SIX Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The HEA vs SIX live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Xavier Bartlett: With an impressive tally of 16 wickets in just 10 matches, Bartlett is currently the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season and can strike at crucial junctures, making him an enticing captaincy option.

Paul Walter: Paul Walter is another popular captaincy option for this game. Walter will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. Expect him to make an impact again.

Jack Edwards: Jack Edwards will contribute with both bat and ball. Edwards has done well this season and can be useful to fetch ample points.

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Nathan McSweeney: Nathan McSweeney has a selection % of less than 16 as of now. McSweeney will bat in the top order and can chip in with crucial runs.

Moises Henriques: Moises Henriques will bat in the middle order and can score vital runs. He can also bowl in the middle overs and can be a nice pick for this game.

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Max Bryant: Max Bryant might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If HEA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Josh Brown-I, Michael Nesser, Jordan Silk and Jackson Bird

If SIX bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Jimmy Pierson and Matthew Kuhnemann.

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If HEA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nathan McSweeney, Paul Walter, Jack Edwards and Ben Dwarshuis.

If SIX bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jordan Silk, Moises Henriques, Todd Murphy and Mitchell Swepson.

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Brisbane Heat finished at the top of the table and have a formidable team. Expect them to win the contest.

