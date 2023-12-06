HEA vs STA Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 1 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News​​​​

HEA vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Brisbane Heat will play at their home, but Melbourne Stars are a strong unit. Expect the Stars to win the game.

HEA vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament: Big Bash League 2023/24

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars

Date: 7 December 2023

Time: 1:45 PM IST

HEA vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Usman Khawaja has 388 runs at an average of 35.27 and a strike rate of 144.23 in 12 innings against Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Matt Renshaw has 222 runs at an average of 31.71 and a strike rate of 118.08 in eight innings against Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League. He also has three wickets against them.

Michael Neser has 11 wickets at 20.72 balls apiece in 11 innings against Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Mitchell Swepson has 16 wickets at an average of 17.56 and a strike rate of 15.37 in 11 innings against Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.

Marcus Stoinis has 379 runs at an average of 29.15 and a strike rate of 156.61 in 15 innings against Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League. He also has 7 wickets against them.

Hilton Cartwright has 221 at an average of 36.83 and a strike rate of 136.41 in ten innings against Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League. He also has a fifty against them.

Nick Larkin has 146 runs at an average of 48.66 and a strike rate of 144.55 in five innings against Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League. He also has a fifty against them.

Nathan Coulter-Nile has 15 wickets at an average of 21.93 and a strike rate of 16.20 in 11 innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Scott Boland has 9 wickets at an average of 20.22 and a strike rate of 13.66 in six innings against Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League.

HEA vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Brisbane has been 166, with the teams batting first, winning seven of the ten matches here. There will be some extra bounce, and the pacers will have more say in the game. A total of around 165 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 24°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

HEA vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Usman Khawaja (c), Colin Munro, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings (wk), Max Bryant, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann.

Melbourne Stars: Joe Burns, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Harper (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jono Merlo, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Dawson, Usama Mir, Olly Stone, Joel Paris.

HEA vs STA Live Streaming and Broadcast Details:

The HEA vs STA live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

HEA vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Michael Neser: Michael Neser will contribute with both bat and ball and has a decent record against Melbourne Stars. He also has vast experience playing in these conditions. Expect Neser to have a good outing.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute to all the departments and is a proven match-winner in the league. Stoinis can give a match-winning performance again in this game.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell is the most popular captaincy option for this match. He has been in sensational form this year, and his bowling has also improved massively. Maxwell can contribute handsomely.

HEA vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Colin Munro: Colin Munro has surprisingly been picked up by less than 29% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Munro has improved significantly as a batter and can cause serious damage against Melbourne Stars. The ball will come on nicely, and Munro thrives on such decks.

Hilton Cartwright: Hilton Cartwright has been selected by less than 22% of people as of now. Cartwright has a fine record against Brisbane Heat and can chip in with useful runs in the middle order. He can be tried in a few teams.

HEA vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Jono Merlo: Jon Merlo might bat in the lower order and won’t bowl much, either. Consider avoiding him.

HEA vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If HEA bat first:

Complete the team with Sam Billings, Nick Larkin and Olly Stone.

If STA bat first:

Complete the team with Sam Harper, Marnus Labuschagne and Usama Mir.

HEA vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If HEA bat first:

Complete the team with Colin Munro, Hilton Cartwright and Olly Stone.

If STA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Harper, Marnus Labuschagne, Usama Mir and Mitchell Swepson.

HEA vs STA Dream11 Prediction:

Brisbane Heat will play at their home, but Melbourne Stars are a strong unit in all departments. Expect the Stars to win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.