HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 19, BBL 2022 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder.

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Match Preview

It will be the second encounter between these teams in 3 days. Sydney Thunder won the first game very dominatingly by 10 wickets. They looked in good form as a team and Alex Hales and Matt Gilkes finding their form is a great thing for them going ahead. The bowlers were excellent as well and Sydney will look to continue their good form and win this game as well.

Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, were outplayed. They failed to get going with the bat which resulted in an under-par score and the bowlers weren’t that effective either. Brisbane needs their batters to be consistent, especially the openers. Matt Renshaw has also failed with the bat in the three games that he has played. They are at the bottom of the points table and need to start winning before it’s too late.

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Date 29th December 2022

Time 12:35 PM IST

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

It’s expected to be a good pitch to on at the Carrara Oval for this game. The new ball bowlers are expected to get some assistance while the spinners will be important and will come into play as the game progresses. The average first innings score at this venue is 154 runs. Chasing sides have won 53% of the games played here

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

No such updates from either of the two teams.

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Colin Munro, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings, Ross Whiteley, Jimmy Pierson (c & wk), Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett/James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Matt Kuhnemann, Mitch Swepson

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting/Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction

Sydney Thunder outplayed the Brisbane Heat in the last game. The venue for this game is expected to suit Brisbane’s bowlers but Sydney, especially when in form is a better side than Brisbane and are expected to win this game as well.

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams picked up 2 wickets in the last game. He is the lead bowler for Thunder and has been a consistent performer for them. Sams will bowl in the crucial phases and is capable with the bat as well which makes him the safest captaincy pick for this game.

Michael Neser: Michael Neser had a poor outing in the last game. He failed with the bat and wasn’t effective with the ball but he is still a top captaincy option. The new ball bowlers are expected to get some help in this game and Neser can wreak havoc when he gets going.

Alex Hales: It looks as if Alex Hales is back to his best with the bat. He has two 50+ scores in the last two games. He is an excellent opener in T20 cricket and can take down any bowling attack on his day. Hales will be a great captaincy choice.

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Usman Qadir: Usman Qadir will be an excellent differential pick. He bowled well in his first game of BBL 12 and picked up 1 wicket. He will be a key player for his team and can pick up a few wickets in this game.

Oliver Davies: Oliver Davies didn’t get to bat in the last game but he is batting at number 4 in Jason Sangha’s absence. He is a talented batter and has played a couple of good knocks until now. Davies will be an ideal differential pick.

Alex Ross: Alex Ross will be another good differential pick. He is a good player of spin bowling and will be a key batter for Sydney in the middle overs. Ross has been in decent form as well.

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ross Whiteley: Ross Whiteley looked in decent form initially but his batting form is not that good at the moment and he won’t bowl regularly as well. He is our player to avoid in this game.

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team