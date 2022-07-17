HK vs UGA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Hong Kong vs Uganda, 5th Place Play-off Match, ICC Men’s T20 Qualifier B 2022

HK vs UGA Dream11 Match Preview

Hong Kong will lock horns against Uganda in the 5th place Play-off match of the ICC World T20 2022 Qualifier B. Both teams failed to reach the semi-finals and will look to win this match and end their campaign with a win.

Hong Kong finished in 3rd position with only 1 win in 3 games in the league stage. They lost their first two games against Uganda and Netherlands. They defeated Papua New Guinea in their last league match and then they won against Singapore as well in the 7th place semi-final match. They have many good players and will be eyeing to finish at the 5th position by winning the match.

Uganda finished at the bottom of Group B after the league stage. They also one just one game but their net run rate was the worst and as a result they finished in the 4th position. Uganda defeated Hong Kong in the first game then they lost track and were defeated in the following couple of matches. They defeated Jersey in the 5th place semi-final and will look to do a double on Hong Kong by winning this match.

HK vs UGA Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Hong Kong vs Uganda, 5th Place Play-off, ICC Men’s T20 Qualifier B 2022

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Date and Time: 17th July 2022, Sunday, 12:30 PM IST

HK vs UGA Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be a good one for batting. Run scoring will be easy and the batters will enjoy themselves on this pitch. The pacers will get some movement in the air with the new ball. Spinners will get some assistance as the game progresses. Teams will look to chase after winning the toss. The average first innings score at this venue is 165 runs in this tournament so far.

HK vs UGA Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched and it’s going to be a thriller of a game. Hong Kong are expected to emerge victorious but it won’t be a walk in the park for them.

Probable HK vs UGA Playing XI

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Zeeshan Ali, Yasim Murtaza, Scott Mckenchie (wk), Ehsan Khan, Shahid Wasif, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

Uganda: Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa (c), Frank Akankwasa, Fred Achelam (wk), Frank Nsubuga, Juma Miyagi, Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyondo

Top Captaincy Choices for HK vs UGA Dream11 Match

Ehsan Khan: Ehsan Khan is a very experienced player for Hong Kong. He has been very consistent as well and has been a key performer for them. He has been in excellent form in this tournament as well. Ehsan is the joint 2nd highest wicket-taker with 8 wickets in 4 games. He picked up 2 wickets in the last game. Ehsan will be an excellent captaincy option.

Aizaz Khan: Aizaz Khan is a top captaincy choice for this match. He will open the innings and will bowl 4 overs as well. He scored 20 runs and picked up one wicket against Singapore in the last match. Aizaz will contribute with both bat and ball which makes him a very valuable pick.

Dinesh Nakrani: Dinesh Nakrani is another excellent all-rounder for this match. He will bat at number 5 for Uganda and will bowl 4 overs of his left-arm medium as well. Dinesh has been in good form and will be a very popular captaincy pick for this match. He scored 9 runs and picked up 2 wickets against Jersey.

Budget Picks for HK vs UGA Dream11 Match

Juma Miygai (8.5 credits): Juma Miyagi scored 26 runs and picked 2 wickets in the last game against Jersey. He wil bowl with the new ball and can score runs as well if he gets the chance to bat. Miyagi will be a top budget pick for this game.

Zeeshan Ali (8.5 credits): Zeeshan Ali will bat at number 5 for Hong Kong. He is a key batter for his side in the middle-order. Zeeshan scored 42 runs against Papua New Guinea. He can give points from catches as well. He will be a good budget pick,

Differential Pick for HK vs UGA Dream11 Match

Bilal Hassan: Bilal Hassan is an excellent differential pick for your fantasy teams. He has been a valuable addition in the Uganda line-up. He picked 2 wickets in the last game against Jersey. Bilal also picked up one wicket against the Netherlands. He can fetch good points with his bowling.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for HK vs UGA Dream11 Match

If HK Bats First: C - Dinesh Nakrani, VC - Aizaz Khan

If UGA Bats First: C - Nizakat Khan, VC - Bilal Hassan

Mega League Team for HK vs UGA Dream11 Match

If HK Bats First: C - Ehsan Khan, VC - Frank Nsubuga

If UGA Bats First: C - Babar Hayat, VC - Kinchit Shah

Which Contests to Join for HK vs UGA Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.