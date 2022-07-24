HS vs BD Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Hindukush Stars vs Band-e-Amir Dragons, Match 14, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022

HS vs BD Dream11 Match Preview

The Hindukush Stars are having a roller coaster of a start of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022. They lost their first game by 3 runs against the Amo Sharks. Then they won their second match against the Pamir Zalmi by 29 runs and the Boost Defenders defeated them by 52 runs in their last game. They have the likes of Hazratullah Zazai, Muslim Musa, Hamid Hassan, etc in their line-up who are big names in Afghanistan cricket and they must start performing consistently for the Stars to do well in this season.

Also Read: Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Shpageeza Cricket League LIVE on TV in India and Afghanistan, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time

The Band-e-Amir Dragons, meanwhile, started off really badly in this season. They lost their first two matches against the Kabul Eagles and the Mis-e-Ainak Knights by 6 wickets against both the teams. They finally opened their account in the last game when they defeated the Amo Sharks by 2 runs in a thriller of a game. The Dragons has players like Karim Janat, Aftab Alam, Noor Ahmad, etc and they’ll look to do well and continue this winning momentum.

HS vs BD Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Hindukush Stars vs Band-e-Amir Dragons, Match 14, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul, Afghanistan

Date and Time: 24th July 2022,Sunday, 2:45 PM IST

HS vs BD Dream11 Venue and Pitch Report

It will be a neutral wicket but the batters will dominate the game. There will be movement in the air with the new ball for the pace bowlers. The spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The batters will enjoy batting on this wicket as there won’t be much help for the bowlers off the pitch and the batters can score big and play their shots. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

HS vs BD Dream11 Prediction

Based on team balance and current form, the Hindukush Stars will be the favorites to win this game.

Probable HS vs BD Playing XI

Hindukush Stars: Hazratullah Zazai (c), Usman Noori, Shabir Noori, Zubaid Akbari, Abdul Hadi (wk), Shams ur Rahman, Muslim Musa, Hamid Hassan, Fitratullah Khawari, Abdullah Adil’

Band-e-Amir Dragons: Naveed Obaid, Karim Janat, Farmanullah Safi, Khalid Usman, Mohammad Tahir, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Irfan Safi, Sediqullah Pacha, Aftab Alam (c), Nijat Masood, Noor Ahmad

Top Captaincy Choices for HS vs BD Dream11 Match

Karim Janat: Karim Janat will open the innings for the Band-e-Amir Dragons and will bowl 4 overs as well. He will be the best captaincy option as he will fetch points from both batting and bowling. Janat scored 40 runs and picked up one wicket in the last game. He is one of the best all-rounders in the league and can fetch lots of points for your fantasy teams.

Muslim Musa: Muslim Musa is another excellent captaincy pick. He has been in excellent form with the ball for the Hindukush Stars. Musa has picked 6 (2+1+3) wickets in the three games that he has played till now. He picked up 2 wickets in the last game. Musa will bat in the lower middle-order and can contribute with the bat as well.

Hamid Hassan: Hamid Hassan is a star pacer for Afghanistan. He has done well in international cricket for his country and will be a top captaincy pick for this match. Hamid has 5 wickets to his name in three games. He picked 2 wickets each in the last two games. He will bowl with the new ball and in the death overs. Hassan can give plenty of points with his bowling.

Budget Picks for HS vs BD Dream11 Match

Nijat Masood (8.5 credits): Nijat Masood is a good budget pick for this game. He bowled exceptionally well in the last game and picked up 2 wickets in his two overs and gave away only 3 runs. He bowled with the new ball.

Noor Ahmad (8.5 credits): Noor Ahmad will be a top budget pick. The young chinaman bowler is very talented and has played in many T20 leagues around the world. He picked up one wicket in the last game. Noor is a wicket-taking bowler and can pick wickets in clusters on his day.

Differential Pick for HS vs BD Dream11 Match

Nisar Wahdat: Nisar Wahdat is a middle-order batter for the Hindukush Stars. He is in excellent form in this season. Wahdat scored a crucial 56 runs in the last match after a top order collapse. He looked in excellent touch and will be a top differential pick for this game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for HS vs BD Dream11 Match

If HS Bats First: C - Karim Janat, VC - Muslim Musa

If BD Bats First: C - Mohammad Shahzad, VC - Mir Hamza

Mega League Team for HS vs BD Dream11 Match

If HS Bats First: C - Hamid Hassan, VC - Aftab Alam

BD Bats First: C - Nijat Masood, VC - Hazratullah Zazai

Which Contests to Join for HS vs BD Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.