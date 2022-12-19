HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 8, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers.

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Match Preview

Hobart Hurricanes had a poor start to their BBL 12 campaign as they lost their first game against the Melbourne Stars by 38 runs. They failed to perform as a team and were not up to the mark in bowling as well as batting. D’Arcy Short looked very rusty while Ben McDermott also failed to do well. Matthew Wade and Tim David were the only batters who looked in good touch. Hobart will look to bounce back strongly and win this game.

Perth, meanwhile, had a fantastic start to BBL 11. They defeated the Sydney Sixers by 38 runs. Bowling is the strength and their bowlers won the game for them. The Scorcher needs the likes of Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Ashton Turner and Josh Inglis to perform consistently. The bowling unit of Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff and the others is probably the best in the competition. Perth Scorchers will look to continue their winning momentum.



Also Read: BBL 2022-23 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Big Bash League 2022-23 LIVE on TV? Channels, Teams, Squads, Fixtures, Formats, Icon players and All you need to know





HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Date 19th December 2022

Time 1:35 PM IST

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a good one for batting. There will be some movement with the new ball for the pacers and the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. Overall, it will be a good wicket to bat on. The average first innings score here is 170 runs and teams batting first have won 80% of the matches played here.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

Billy Stanlake has been to the Hurricanes squad for this game.

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Shadab Khan, Tim David, Asif Ali, James Neesham, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith

Perth Scorchers: Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou/Matt Kelly

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

The Scorchers will start as the favourites because of their excellent bowling attack but they’ll need a good performance from their batters. Hobart must bat well to win this game.

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jhye Richardson: Jhye Richardson bowled exceptionally well in the first game against the Sixers. He picked up 4 wickets and conceded only 9 runs including a maiden over in his spell. Richardson is a wicket-taker and will be a top captaincy pick in fantasy cricket for this game.

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan wasn’t very effective in the first game but he will bowl 4 overs and bat in the middle order for the Hurricanes. He is a wily leg-spinner and has a knack for picking up wickets. Shadab will contribute with both bat and the ball which makes him an ideal captaincy option.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis will be an excellent captaincy choice. He looked in good touch in his brief stay on the crease against the Sixers. Faf is known for scoring big runs when he gets going and he needs to perform consistently for the Scorchers to do well.

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Adam Lyth: Adam Lyth will open the innings for the Scorchers. He makes full use of the field restrictions in the first six overs. He can score big once he gets going. Lyth will be an excellent differential pick.

Nathan Ellis: Nathan Ellis is the best differential pick for this game. He will bowl in the crucial phases for the Hurricanes and can pick a few wickets, especially when he’s bowling first. The Scorchers have a long tail and Ellis can exploit that.

Ashton Turner: Ashton Turner will be a key batter for his team in the middle order. He has been a consistent performer for Perth over the years. He got early in the first game but he is capable of scoring big and with Perth’s iffy top-order he will be a great differential pick.

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Nick Hobson: Nick Hobson batted at number 3 for Perth in the first game and didn’t looked in good touch with the bat. He is our player to avoid in this game.

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team