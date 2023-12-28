HUR vs STA Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 17 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News​​​​

HUR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes are a good side and will play at home. Expect them to win the game.

HUR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars

Date

28 December 2023

Time

1:45 PM IST

HUR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Matthew Wade has 295 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of 123.43 in ten BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has two fifties against them.

Nathan Ellis has 9 wickets at an average of 17.33 and a strike rate of 16.66 in seven BBL innings against Melbourne Stars.

Riley Meredith has 17 wickets at an average of 16.05 and a strike rate of 13.58 in ten BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Sam Harper has 298 runs at an average of 42.57 and a strike rate of 150.50 in ten BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has three fifties against them.

Glenn Maxwell has 491 runs at an average of 61.37 and a strike rate of 180.51 in 13 BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has three fifties and a century against them.

Marcus Stoinis has 371 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 144.92 in 12 BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has three fifties against them.

Hilton Cartwright has 236 runs at an average of 26.22 and a strike rate of 115.12 in ten BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has a fifty against them.

Haris Rauf took 5 wickets in his only innings against Hobart Hurricanes.

HUR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Hobart has been 164, with the pacers snaring 74.71% of wickets here. Expect another decent track with some help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 17°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

HUR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (wk), Caleb Jewell, Macalister Wright, Sam Hain, Tim David, Corey Anderson, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith.

Melbourne Stars: Thomas Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Imad Wasim, Jonathan Merlo, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Joel Paris.

HUR vs STA Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The HUR vs STA live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

HUR vs STA Live Score, Toss Update, and Ball-by-ball Commentary

HUR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Matthew Wade: Matthew Wade is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Wade has a fine record here, and his recent form has also been good. Another fine outing can not be ruled out.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball, and his overall record against Hobart Hurricanes is also top-notch. Expect Maxwell to make an impact again.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis will also contribute with both bat and ball. He also has a fabulous record against Hobart Hurricanes. Stoinis can fetch ample points in this game.

HUR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sam Hain: Sam Hain has a selection % of less than 10 as of now. Hain will bat in the middle order and can score big. He is a quality batter and can fetch match-winning points in this game.

Sam Harper: Sam Harper has been selected by less than 26% of people as of now. Harper has a fine record against Hobart Hurricanes and can utilise the powerplay overs while opening the innings. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

HUR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Jonathan Merlo: Jonathan Merlo might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

HUR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If HUR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Caleb Jewell, Hilton Cartwright, Imad Wasim and Usama Mir.

If STA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Thomas Rogers, Macalister Wright, Beau Webster and Patrick Dooley.

HUR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If HUR bat first:

Complete the team with Sam Hain, Hilton Cartwright, Riley Meredith and Usama Mir.

If STA bat first:

Complete the team with Sam Harper, Macalister Wright, Tim David and Patrick Dooley.

HUR vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes are a good side and will play at home. Expect them to win the game.

