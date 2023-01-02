HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Top Run scorer, Wicket-taker and Winning Team Prediction for Match 26, BBL 2022-23

Hobart Hurricanes will take on Adelaide Strikers in Match 26 of the Big Bash League 2022-23 season at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, on Monday, 2nd January 2023.

Here, we shall take a look at the players who have a great chance of emerging as the top scorer and top wicket-taker in this match.

HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Top Run Scorer

Ben McDermott: Ben McDermott is back into the Hurricanes’ squad after missing the last few games due to discomfort in his hamstring. Even though he did not have the best start of BBL this season, he is one of the batters from whom we expect to lead the Hurricanes’ batting from the front. Last time these two teams met at the Bellerive Oval, McDermott scored an unbeaten110. Overall, he has 298 runs against the Strikers and averaging more than 40 at the Bellerive Oval.

Matthew Short: Matthew Short top scored in the last two meetings between these two teams. Short scored 89 and 72 in both the games against the Hurricanes last season. Overall, he has 215 career runs against the Hurricanes while playing for the Strikers. In addition, Short is currently the highest run scorer for Adelaide Strikers this season with 183 runs in 6 games, including two half centuries.

D’Arcy Short: D’Arcy Short has top scored three times out of the four matches he has played against Adelaide Strikers at the Bellerive Oval. His scores against Adelaide Strikers at Bellerive Oval are 60, 96, 72 and 37. That is 265 runs at an average of over 66 against the Strikers at the Hurricanes’ home ground. In addition, he is the highest run scorer in the matches between these two teams. The left hander has 626 runs against the Strikers at an average of 52.17. Moreover, he scored a brilliant 56 last year in his last outing against Peter Siddle and his men.

HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Top Wicket-taker

Riley Meredith: Riley Meredith is having a great BBL season as he has 9 wickets in five games at a strike rate of around 12. He will be back to Bellerive Oval where he won a low scoring game against the Melbourne Renegades earlier this season. Meredith took a match winning 3 for 12 in his four overs in the last game at this venue against the Renegades. In addition he has 24 wickets in 17 games at a strike rate of 15.75 at the Bellerive Oval.

Nathan Ellis: Nathan Ellis will be coming into this game after taking a four wicket haul in the last match against Sydney Thunder. His record at the Bellerive Oval is worth looking at. He has 22 wickets in 16 matches at the Hurricanes’ home and at a strike rate of 16.77. Adelaide Strikers have scored the lowest number of runs against right arm fast bowlers this season. There is a good chance Ellis will have a good day with the ball in this match.

Henry Thornton: Henry Thornton took 2 wickets in his last game against Hobart Hurricanes. In addition he is having a dream season with 16 wickets in just 6 games. He is taking a wicket this season every 8 balls. Therefore, there should not be any doubt on him as one of the top bowlers to watch out for in this match.

HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Match?

Hobart Hurricanes will start this match as the favorites against Adelaide Strikers. Even though Adelaide Strikers are fourth in the points table, they will be coming into this match with three defeats in their last three games. On the other side, Hobart Hurricanes must be high in confidence after defending 122 in their last match at home against the Renegades. In addition, both the teams have a world class bowling attack but it is the Hurricanes’ batting which gives them a slight edge against the Strikers ahead of this match. Moreover, Matthew Wade and his men have managed to win four of the last five games between these two teams at the Bellerive Oval. They will be hoping to maintain their dominance at home against the Strikers with another win in this match and go up some ladder in the points table.