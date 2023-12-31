HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 21 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News​​​​

HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes are a good team and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder

Date

1 January 2024

Time

10:30 AM IST

HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Matthew Wade has 503 runs at an average of 41.91 and a strike rate of 147.50 in 13 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has four fifties against them.

Tim David has 141 runs at an average of 35.25 and a strike rate of 158.42 in seven BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has a fifty against them.

Chris Jordan has 4 wickets at 12 balls apiece in two BBL innings against Sydney Thunder.

Nathan Ellis has 11 wickets at an average of 17.90 and a strike rate of 14.27 in seven BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has two four-wicket hauls against them.

Riley Meredith has 9 wickets at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 18 in seven BBL innings against Sydney Thunder.

Alex Hales has 472 runs at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 160.54 in nine BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has five fifties against them.

Oliver Davies has 116 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 145 in four BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has a fifty against them.

Alex Ross has 253 runs at an average of 28.11 and a strike rate of 142.93 in 11 BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has a fifty against them.

Daniel Sams has 15 wickets at an average of 22.20 and a strike rate of 14.60 in 11 BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has two four-wicket hauls against them.

Tanveer Sangha has 6 wickets at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 16 in four BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes.

HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Hobart has been 163, with the pacers snaring 73.63% of wickets here. There will be some help for the spinners in the first innings, but the pitch will be nice for the batters overall. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 18°C, with clouds covering the sky, is forecast.

HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (wk), Caleb Jewell, Macalister Wright, Sam Hain, Corey Anderson, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith.

Sydney Thunder: Cameron Bancroft (wk), Alex Hales, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Liam Hatcher, Tanveer Sangha.

HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Matthew Wade: Matthew Wade is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He has a fine record against Sydney Thunder, and his recent form has also been decent. Wade’s wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Alex Hales: Alex Hales always performs at this venue. He has blown hot and cold this season and will look to make a big score. His overall record against Hobart Hurricanes is also top-notch.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams will contribute with both bat and ball. He has done well against Hobart Hurricanes and will look to extend his good run. Another fine outing can not be ruled out.

HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tim David: Tim David has a selection % of less than 15 as of now. David has done well against Sydney Thunder in the past and can chip in with useful runs. His overall record at this venue is also decent.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore: Tom Kohler-Cadmore has been selected by less than 16% of people as of now. Cadmore is an explosive batter and will bat in the top order. He can score useful runs and fetch match-winning points.

HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Chris Green: Chris Green might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If HUR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Cameron Bancroft, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith and Tanveer Sangha.

If THU bat first:

Complete the team with three among Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Tim David and Patrick Dooley.

HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If HUR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Macalister Wright, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Corey Anderson and Gurinder Sandhu.

If THU bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Ross, Oliver Davies, Tim David and Patrick Dooley.

HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes are a good team and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

