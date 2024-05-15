HYD vs GUJ Prediction, Match 66, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

HYD vs GUJ Match Prediction: Both the teams have brilliant opening pairs and both rely on them for a great start. Sunrisers are a strong side at home while Gujarat can be difficult to beat on their day. Gujarat will play with freedom as they have nothing to lose. Home side Sunrisers Hyderabad will start this match as favourites and are likely to win.

HYD vs GUJ Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans

Date: 16th May, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

HYD vs GUJ Match Preview

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aiming to confirm their place in the IPL 2024 playoffs by winning this game. Their batting order is in top form with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma at the top. Both the openers added 167* runs in 9.4 overs in the last game to chase down the target. The middle order looks solid as well with Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy in great form. On the bowling front, skipper Pat Cummins has been impressive in every phase of a game while T Natarajan has emerged as one of the best death bowlers of the season. The spin department looks inexperienced with Viyaskanth having played just one IPL game so far. On their day, SRH could be the most dangerous team with a devastating batting approach.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are already out of the playoffs race but will be aiming to end their season on a high. This is the first time since their inception in 2022 that they haven't been able to qualify for the playoffs. GT have blown hot-and-cold throughout the season. Apart from Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, no other batter has scored runs consistently. Even Gill hasn't been able to replicate his last year's success. Gujarat will hope for experienced batters like David Miller and Matthew Wade to fire. The Titans relied on their superlative bowling in the previous two editions but with Mohammed Shami absent this time around, they have struggled. Experienced bowlers like Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma have struggled while Umesh Yadav has been inconsistent.

Probable HYD vs GUJ Playing XI

HYD probable Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma Travis Head Nitish Kumar Reddy Heinrich Klaasen (wk) Shahbaz Ahmed Abdul Samad Sanvir Singh Pat Cummins (C) Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jaydev Unadkat Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to bring in T Natarajan as the impact player when they are bowling.

GUJ probable Playing XI

Sai Sudharsan Shubman Gill Matthew Wade (wk) Shahrukh Khan David Miller Rahul Tewatia Rashid Khan Noor Ahmad Umesh Yadav Mohit Sharma Kartik Tyagi

Gujarat Titans are likely to bring in Sandeep Warrier as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad. The pitch is likely to be good for batting with some assistance with the new ball.

Weather Updates

The teamperature will be around 28 degrees while the humidity will be 58% during the game. Light rain is also expected during the match.

Top Players for HYD vs GUJ Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Travis Head - Head is in superb form and is scoring runs at a brisk pace. He is the third highest run-getter of the season currently. He scored 89 runs off just 30 balls in the last game. The left-hander has scored 533 runs in 11 games so far at an average of 53.30 and a strike rate of 201.89.

Sai Sudharsan - Sudharsan is the highest run-getter for the Titans this season. He will be expected to end this season on a high. He has scored 527 runs in 12 matches so far at an average of 47.90. Currently, he is the fourth highest run-scorer of the competition.

Abhishek Sharma - If Travis Head has taken IPL 2024 by storm, Abhishek Sharma has been no less. The left-hander has been batting with freedom and is scoring his runs at an outstanding strike rate, just like Travis Head. He has scored 401 runs in 12 matches so far at an average of 36.35 and a strike rate od 205.64.

Top Captaincy picks

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Bhuvneshwar Kumar is picking up wickets consistently after a poor start in the initial games. He has a good record in Hyderabad and can be a good captaincy option here. He has picked up 11 wickets in 12 matches so far.

Shubman Gill - Gill scored a brilliant century in the last match to take his team to a fantastic victory over CSK. He has scored 426 runs in 12 matches so far at an average of 38.72 and a strike rate of 147.40. He will be looking to finish the season on a high.

Players to avoid

Sanvir Singh - The allrounder is slotted to bat at No. 7. He is unlikely to bat given the strong and in-form batting order of Sunrisers Hyderabad. With the impact player rule, he might not even get to bowl. He can be avoided for this game as he is unlikely to fetch any points.

Rahul Tewatia - Tewatia hasn't got many chances to bat this season, although, he has been impressive in his limited outings he has received so far. But he is unlikely to bat for long. He is unlikely to fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

HYD vs GUJ Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

HYD vs GUJ Match Prediction

Both the teams have brilliant opening pairs and both rely on them for a great start. Sunrisers are a strong side at home while Gujarat can be difficult to beat on their day. Gujarat will play with freedom as they have nothing to lose. Home side Sunrisers Hyderabad will start this match as favourites and are likely to win.

