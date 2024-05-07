HYD vs LKN Prediction, Match 57, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

HYD vs LKN Match Prediction: A close contest is on the cards at Hyderabad as both these teams will be eager to gain two vital points from this match. Both the teams have 12 points each but Sunrisers' net run rate pushes them above the Super Giants. Sunrisers Hyderabad are favourites to win this match because of the home advantage.

HYD vs LKN Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Sunisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

Date: 8th May, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

HYD vs LKN Match Preview

Sunrisers Hyderabad are fourth in the points table with 6 wins and 5 defeats so far. The loss to Mumbai Indians in the last game would have dented their spirits a bit. They will expect their powerful batting order to come to their rescue in a crunch game. Travis Head has been in ominous form this season while Abhishek Sharma can take the game against any bowling attack. The presence of Heinrich Klaasen in the middle order makes his batting line-up a dangerous one. On the bowling front Natarajan has been excellent at the death while skipper. Pat Cummins has been impressive throughout the season. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is getting better and he will be a threat on this wicket with the new ball.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants suffered a thrashing loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game. Their net run rate has taken a toll and they will be eager to bounce back strongly. They have a solid batting line-up with skipper KL Rahul at the top. Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran have been excellent throughout the season but lack of runs from Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni have affected their batting performances. The bowling has been affected by the unavailability of Mayank Yadav. LSG will expect the other fast bowlers like Mohsin Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq in an important game. Spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya are likely to face a huge challenge in front of aggressive SRH batting line-up.

Probable HYD vs LKN Playing XI

HYD probable Playing XI

Travis Head Abhishek Sharma Mayank Agarwal Nitish Kumar Reddy Heinrich Klaasen (wk) Abdul Samad Shahbaz Ahmed Marco Jansen Pat Cummins (C) Bhuvneshwar Kumar T Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad can bring in Mayank Markande as the impact player when they are bowling.

LKN probable Playing XI

KL Rahul (C) (wk) Arshin Kulkarni Marcus Stoinis Deepak Hooda Nicholas Pooran Ashton Turner Ayush Badoni Krunal Pandya Ravi Bishnoi Mohsin Khan Naveen-ul-Haq

If Mohsin Khan is still unfit, Yudhvir Singh will replace him in the starting XI. Lucknow Super Giants can bring in Yash Thakur as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad. The pitch is likely to be flat and good for batting. Expect a high-scoring game.

Weather Updates

There is 5% chance of rain but that is unlikely to affect the match. The temperature will be 27 degrees while the humidity will be close to 70%.

Top Players for HYD vs LKN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Travis Head - The left-hander has been in top form for Sunrisers Hyderabad at the top of the order. Head has the ability to make full use of powerplay restrictions and can score big. He has scored 444 runs in 10 matches so far at an average of 44.40 and a strike rate of 189.74.

KL Rahul - Rahul is one of the most consistent batters in IPL history. He looks to score big once he gets set. As a wicketkeeper too, he is very safe. He has scored 431 runs in 11 matches so far at an average of 39.18 and a strike rate of 189.74.

Heinrich Klaasen - Klaasen is among the most destructive batters in the ongoing era. He is an excellent player of both the fast bowling and spin bowling. The wicketkeeper-batter has been in superb hitting form this season. He has scored 339 runs in 11 matches so far at an average of 42.37 and a strike rate of 186.26.

Top Captaincy picks

Abhishek Sharma - The left-hander has been in excellent hitting form in IPL 2024. Although his returns in the last few games have diminished a bit, he is still a big threat to the opposition bowlers. Abhishek has scored 326 runs in 11 matches so far at an average of 29.63 and a strike rate of 195.20.

Marcus Stoinis - Stoinis is consistently scoring runs at a good pace in IPL 2024. At No. 3, he has been a vital player for Lucknow Super Giants. He has scored 352 runs in 11 matches so far at an average of 39.11 and a strike rate of 153.71.

Players to avoid

Abdul Samad - Samad is likely to bat lower down the order and might not have much of an impact in this game. He can be avoided for this game as he might not fetch many points.

Ayush Badoni - With Ashton Turner in the playing XI, Badoni is unlikely to face many balls. He might not fetch many fantasy points and can be avoided for this game.

HYD vs LKN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

HYD vs LKN Match Prediction

