HYD vs MUM Prediction, Match 8, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

HYD vs MUM Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Date: 27th March, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

HYD vs MUM Match Preview

Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming off a heart-breaking loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game. They have a good overall team which will be difficult to beat at home. The openers look in good touch while Heinrich Klaasen could be their X-factor this year. In bowling, SRH look solid with the new ball and in the middle overs but their death overs bowling could be a concern.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are coming off a close defeat as well to Gujarat Titans. MI looks like a complete side with almost all the bases covered. They have a soild batting line-up with Rohit Sharma in good touch at the top. Ishan Kishan's form and Hardik Pandya's batting position could be a concern. Mumbai's fast bowling is probably one of the best in this IPL and they look in fine form, led by Jasprit Bumrah. Legspinner Piyush Chawla too has done a decent job for them so far.

Probable HYD vs MUM Playing XI

HYD probable Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal Abhishek Sharma Rahul Tripathi Aiden Markram Heinrich Klaasen (wk) Abdul Samad Shahbaz Ahmed Marco Jansen Pat Cummins (C) Bhuvneshwar Kumar Mayank Markande

Hyderabad are likely to include T Natarajan in the playing XI as an impact player and take out Rahul Tripathi or Abhishek Sharma when they are bowling.

MUM probable Playing XI

Ishan Kishan (wk) Rohit Sharma Naman Dhir Dewald Brevis Tilak Varma Hardik Pandya (C) Tim David Shams Mulani Gerald Coetzee Piyush Chawla Jasprit Bumrah

Luke Wood was expensive in the last match. Mumbai can include include fast bowler Nuwan Thushara in the playing XI as an impact player and take out Dewald Brevis when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad. The pitch here is expected to be good for batting and we can also expect some turn for the spinners.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 35 degrees for the match.

Top Players for HYD vs MUM Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma - Rohit Sharma looked in great touch in the last game and scored an eye-catching 43 off just 29 balls. With burden of captaincy gone off his shoulders, he looks more relaxed now. He is someone who can score big runs and is among the top fantasy picks for this game. In IPL, he has scored 6254 runs in 244 matches.

Aiden Markram - Although Markram could not score much against KKR, he is a consistent run-scorer in this format. He is a kind of batter who can take the game away in a few overs. Markram can adapt to any situation and can score runs at a brisk pace. He has scored 793 runs in IPL at an average of 31.72.

Gerald Coetzee - The fast bowler can be expensive but has the knack of getting wickets. Coetzee bowls with high pace as he showed against Gujarat Titans as well. His wicket-taking ability makes him a top pick in the fantasy team.

Top Captaincy picks

Jasprit Bumrah - Jasprit Bumrah produced a scintillating spell of fast bowling in the previous game against Gujarat Titans. He looked in good rhythm throughout his spell. Bumrah picked up wickets with a yorker and a slower ball, two balls in which he excels. He will be among the topmost captaincy picks in this game.

Heinrich Klaasen - The wicketkeeper-batter was devastating in the last game and hit 8 sixes in his knock. Klaasen has been in fine form since last year. Not only he has scored consistently, but he has scored them at a high strike rate as well. He has a strike rate of 170.21 and an average of 38.47 in the IPL.

Players to avoid

Abdul Samad - Samad is likely to bat lower down the order and is not a consistent run-scorer. Against Mumbai's skillful fast bowlers, he may find it tough out there. He can be avoided for this match.

Shams Mulani - Mulani bowled economically in the last game but did not get a wicket. He is an economical bowler and is likely to bat at No. 8 or lower. He may not contribute that much in the fantasy team and can be avoided.

HYD vs MUM Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

HYD vs MUM Match Prediction

