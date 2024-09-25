IC vs SSS Dream11 Prediction Today, Fantasy Cricket Team & Tips, Playing XI: Legends League Cricket 2024

IC vs SSS Dream11 Prediction: Both teams are in good form with many quality players in their ranks but the Southern Super Stars have excellent depth with three quality all-rounders who can contribute with both bat and ball. That's why Souther Super Stars are favourites to win this game.

Match Preview: IC vs SSS Dream11 Prediction

This will be the fifth match of Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2024 between India Capitals (IC) and the Southern Super Stars (SS). The venue for this game will be the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur, Rajasthan and the match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

India Capitals won their first game against the Urbanrisers Hyderabad by one run. Ben Dunk (60 runs), Ashley Nurse (30 runs), & Colin de Grandhomme (31* runs) contributed with the bat meanwhile Dhawal Kulkarni and Rahul Sharma picked up a couple of wickets each. They’ll look to continue their good start and win this game as well.

Souther Super Stars, on the other hand, also won their first game by 26 runs against the Gujarat Giants. Chaturanga de Silva (53* runs & 1 wicket) was the star performer for them. Pawan Negi (3 wickets) & Abdur Razzak (2 wickets) chipped in with key performances with the ball. They need some improvement with the bat, but they will be a confident side coming into this game.

IC vs SSS: Probable Playing XIs

India Capitals: Dwayne Smith, Naman Ojha (wk), Ian Bell (c), Ben Dunk, Bharat Chipli, Ashley Nurse, Colin de Grandhomme, Iqbal Abdulla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Sharma, Chris Mpofu

Impact Player: Pawan Suyal

Southern Super Stars: Parthiv Patel, Martin Guptill, Hamilton Masakadza, Kedar Jadhav, Pawan Negi, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Chirag Gandhi, Subodh Bhati, Suranga Lakmal, Monu Singh

Impact Player: Abdur Razzak

IC vs SSS: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch will be a good one for batting. There will be some help for the pacers with the new ball and the ball may turn a bit as the game progresses. Dew might a factor as well. Expect scores in the range of 150-160. Teams are expected prefer chasing.

The temperature will be around 32-33 degrees celsius. Humidity will be 50-60% during the game and there’s no rain threat for the game.

Top Player Picks for IC vs SSS Dream11 Prediction

Dhawal Kulkarni (IC)

Dhawal Kulkarni picked up two wickets in the first game. He will bowl with the new ball and then towards the end of the innings as well.

Southern Super Stars’ top order struggled in the first game and he can pick up a couple of wickets or so in the powerplay itself. Kulkarni will be a top pick.

Dwayne Smith (IC)

Dwayne Smith is an aggressive batter who can score big once he gets going. He may also bowl an over or two which makes him a valuable fantasy pick.

He scored a brisk 14 runs in the first game.

Martin Guptill (SSS)

Martin Guptill scored 22 runs but he took 27 deliveries to score them. He is usually an attacking batter who’ll hit boundaries and sixes for fun on his day.

Guptill will be a top pick for this game as he’s a key batter for his team and can fetch plenty of points if he gets going.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IC vs SSS Dream11 Prediction

Pawan Negi (SSS)

Pawan Negi will bat at number 5 and will bowl his full quota. He picked up 3 wickets in the first game.

Negi will fetch points from both bat and ball which makes him an ideal C/VC pick.

Kedar Jadhav (SSS)

Kedar Jadhav will bat at number 4 and he’ll bowl 4 overs as well. He scored only 1 run with the bat but picked up a wicket and conceded only 14 runs in his spell.

Jadhav is a good player of spin bowling and a wicket-taker. He will be a top Captain choice for this match in fantasy cricket.

Ben Dunk (IC)

Ben Dunk was in excellent form in the recent Max60 competiton. He scored 60 runs in the first game in LLC 2024 as well.

Dunk is a good player of spin bowling and likes to take on the bowlers. He can score big on his day and will be a great C/VC option for this game.

IC vs SSS Player to Avoid

Chirag Gandhi (SSS)

Chirag Gandhi played at number 8 in the last game. He won’t bowl and bats too low to make an impact in fantasy cricket. He will be our player to avoid for this match.

Grand League Team for IC vs SSS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IC vs SSS Dream11 Prediction

IC vs SSS Dream11 Prediction :

Both teams are in good form with many quality players in their ranks but the Southern Super Stars have excellent depth with three quality all-rounders who can contribute with both bat and ball. That's why Souther Super Stars are favourites to win this game.