IK vs CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 3: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Legends T20 Trophy 2023

IK vs CC Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Legends T20 trophy match between Indore Knights and Chandigarh Champs.

IK vs CC Dream11 Prediction: Indore Knights vs Chandigarh Champs Match Preview

Indore Knights will take on Chandigarh Champs in Match 3 of the ongoing Legends T20 Trophy.

Indore Knights started their campaign with a win over Nagpur Ninjas. Their batting looks solid with the likes of Suresh Raina, Phil Mustard in good form. Dilshan Munaweera will be expecting to have a better all-round game in this match. Skipper Raina will be hoping his side to continue the winning momentum and build on a good winning run from here.

On the other side, Chandigarh Champs had a dominating day with the bat against Guwahati in their first fixture. Bhanu Seth completely stole the show with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 130 off 48 and helped his side to chase down 181 in less than 13 overs. They will be keen to continue their good form against Indore in this match and make it two in a row.

IK vs CC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Legends T20 Trophy

Match: Indore Knights vs Chandigarh Champs, Match 3

Date: 23rd March 2023

Time: 3:00 PM IST

IK vs CC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Jawaharlal Lal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad is a good surface to bat on. Bowlers don't really have much on offer from the surface, while batters can play their shots all around from the word go. The first innings score is expected to be around 220. Team winning the toss should be bowling first.

Weather Report

The weather in Ghaziabad is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during this match time.

Team News

No injury and availability news reported from both sides.

IK vs CC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Indore Knights Playing XI: Phil Mustard, Dilshan Munaweera, Suresh Raina, Parvinder Singh, Deepak Sharma, Jintendra Giri, Rajiv Tyagi, Rajesh Dhabi, Ishwar Pandey, Kapil Rana, Sunil

Chandigarh Champs Playing XI: Bhanu Seth, Gaurav Tomar, Ranjit Khirid, Robin Bist, Puneet Kumar, Amit Sanan, Monty Panesar, Mukesh Saini, Parveen Thapar, Dharmendra Rana, Amit Sanan

IK vs CC Dream11 Prediction

Both the sides are equal on paper, however, considering a better batting line-up of Indore Knights makes them favorites ahead of this game.

IK vs CC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Suresh Raina: Suresh Raina will definitely start as the top captaincy pick for this match. The veteran batter scored a brilliant 90 off 45 in the first game against Nagpur Ninjas. He bats at three and will be looking to continue his form in this game as well.

Phil Mustard: Phil Mustard scored a brilliant half century in the first match. Indore's top order batter will be another great captaincy choice, considering the kind of aggressive approach Mustard have on this type of pitches. It is advisable to keep him as another captaincy choice from the Knights' unit.

Bhanu Seth: Bhanu Seth will be another top captaincy pick for this match. He scored a brilliant century in the first match against Guwahati. He remained unbeaten at 130 off 48 balls, including 14 sixes and 9 fours, helping Chandigarh to chase the target in less than 13 overs.

IK vs CC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Dilshan Munaweera: Munaweera could not make much of an impact with both the ball in the first match against Nagpur. However, he is expected to continue at the top of the order and is advisable to be picked as one of the differential picks for this game. His all-round abilities makes him one of the players to watch out for.

Amit Sanan: Amit Sanan will be another great differential pick for this match. The left arm pacer has been selected only by 14% of the teams as of writing this. He took only one wicket in the first match but can make a huge difference to your points tally on his day.

IK vs CC Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Deepak Sharma: Deepak Sharma doesn't bowl and bats way down the order. It is advisable to avoid picking him in your XI ahead of this match.

