IK vs NN Dream11 Prediction, Legends Cricket Trophy Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 2: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Legends T20 Trophy

IK vs NN Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Legends Cricket Trophy Match between Indore Knights and Nagpur Ninjas.

IK vs NN Dream11 Prediction: Indore Knights vs Nagpur Ninjas Match Preview

Indore Knights are set to square off against Nagpur Ninjas in Match 2 of the Legends T20 Trophy at the Jawaharlal Lal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

Suresh Raina will be leading the Indore Knights which possess a good combination of all-rounders in their squad. The likes of Phil Mustard, Suresh Raina and Dilshan Munaweera will be taking care of the bat, with S. Sreesanth and Ishwar Pandey leading the bowling attack. They will be hoping to dominate right from the word go, starting their campaign with a win against Nagpur Ninjas.

On the other side, Nagpur Ninjas will be captained by Harbhajan Singh. The Nagpur based franchise has a great potential to work out as a group, while they will be tested well throughout this tournament. They have a good mixture of all-round cricketers with each of them contributing in every field of the game. Harbhajan will be hoping his side to start well, winning their first game of the tournament against the Indore Knights.

IK vs NN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Legends T20 Trophy

Match: Indore Knights vs Nagpur Ninjas, Match 2

Date: 22nd March 2023

Time: 7:30 PM IST

IK vs NN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Jawaharlal Lal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad is a good one for the batters. The dimension of the ground further gives an idea that it will be a high scoring game. The first innings total is expected to be around 180. Team winning the toss should be be bowling first.

Weather Report

The weather in Ghaziabad is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during this match time.

Team News

No injury and availability news reported from both sides.

IK vs NN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Indore Knights Playing XI: Phil Mustard (wk), Suresh Raina (c), Parvinder Singh, Sachin Hooda, Jintedra Kumar, Dilshan Munaweera, Jitendra Giri, Rajiv Tyagi, S. Sreesanth, Ishwar Pandey, Kapil Rana

Nagpur Ninja Playing XI: Abhimanyu Khod (wk), Richard Levi, Virender Singh, Reetinder Sodhi, Vinod Kumar, Kuldeep Hooda, Vinod Wilson, Harbhajan Singh, Dilhara Fernando, Maninder Singh, Parvinder Awana

IK vs NN Dream11 Prediction

Both the sides are equal on paper, however, considering a better batting line-up of Indore Knights makes them favorites ahead of this game.

IK vs NN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Suresh Raina: Suresh Raina will be a top captaincy choice ahead of this match. The veteran batter is coming off some good match time in the recently concluded Legends League in Doha, scoring 89 runs in four games.

Dilshan Munaweera: Dilshan Munaweera will be another top captaincy choice ahead of this match. His ability to take wickets and score big with the bat can make you earn fantasy points in bunches. His all-round abilities make him different from the crowd.

Richard Levi: The South African batter is known for his power hitting at the top order. On his day, he can win games single-handedly for his team. Considering his aggressive approach at the top of the order it is advisable to keep him as one of your captaincy choices for this match.

IK vs NN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Abhimanyu Khod: Khod will be a great differential pick ahead of this match. His abilities to score at a brisk rate with the bat can make a huge difference in your points tally.

Vinod Wilson: Vinod Wilson is selected only by 6% of the teams as of writing this. His all-round abilities, especially with his left arm pace can play a crucial role under the lights. It is advisable to keep Wilson as one of your differential picks for this match.

IK vs NN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Parvinder Singh: Parvinder Singh is one of the first names in most of the XIs. However, considering his batting position down the order, it is advisable to keep him out of the XI ahead of this match.

IK vs NN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

IK vs NN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team