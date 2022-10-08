IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch And Weather Updates – India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Match 14, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Match Preview

India women are at the top of the points table with 3 wins and one loss in 4 games. They lost their last game against Pakistan women by 13 runs. There has been a lot of chopping and changing in the batting order for India which is hard to understand. Their batters failed to chase down 138 in the last game. The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, etc failed to get going. India needs to settle in as a batting unit and bounce back strongly. The bowlers have done a good job, especially Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar. India women need to regroup as a team and they’ll look to do that and win this game.

Bangladesh women, on the other hand, are in 3rd position with 2 wins and one loss in 3 matches. They won against Malaysia and Thailand but were defeated by Pakistan. Bangladesh has done well as a team and they’ll look to continue that in this game. Bowling is their main strength and this increases the importance of their batting unit. Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, and Nigar Sultana are their main players. Fariha Islam is the new find for them as she picked up a hat trick in her first game. Her left-arm medium bowling with the new ball will be very crucial for Bangladesh. Bangladesh will look to play as a team and win this match against India.

IN-W vs BD-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Match 14, Women’s Aisa Cup T20 2022

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Date and Time: 8th October 2022, Saturday, 8:30 AM IST

IN-W vs BD-W Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch for this game is expected to be a balanced one. Batters can play their shots once they are set. The pacers will get some movement in the air with the new ball while the spinners will get good purchase off the pitch. It’ll slow down a bit in the second innings. The average first innings score in Women’s T20Is is 131 runs at Sylhet. Chasing sides have won only 7 out of 24 games played here.

IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction

India women will be the favourites to win this game but it won’t be an easy task against Bangladesh women.

Predicted IN-W vs BD-W Playing XI

India-Women: Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemima Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemlatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwar Gayakwad

Bangladesh-Women: Shamima Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter, Fariha Islam

Top Captaincy Choices for IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Match

Deepti Sharma: Deepti Sharma has been in excellent form with the ball in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022. She is picking wickets for fun. Deepti has 6 wickets to her name in 4 games and she’s currently the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. She is excellent with the bat as well and can do well if she gets to bat. Deepti will contribute with both bat and ball which makes her the best captaincy choice for this match.

Pooja Vastrakar: Pooja Vastrakar will be a good captaincy option for this match. She has been in top form with the ball and can fetch good points with her bowling. She has 4 wickets to her name in 3 games and she’s handy with the bat as well and can get promoted to increase the run rate. Pooja picked up 2 wickets in the last game against Pakistan.

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana has been far from what she’s known for in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022. She scored 17 runs in the last game which is her highest score in 2 innings. Mandhana is one of the best batters in world cricket and is known for scoring big and scoring consistently. She will look to regain her form before the knockouts and will be a great captaincy pick.

Budget Pick for IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Match

Sabbhineni Meghana (5 Credits): Sabbhineni Meghana will be the best budget pick for this match. She will bat in the top order and has been in good form with the bat. She scored 69 runs against Malaysia and 15 runs against Pakistan in the last match. Meghana likes to play freely and she can score big once she gets going.

Differential Picks for IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Match

Fariha Islam: Fariha Islam will be the best differential pick for this match. She picked up a hat trick in the last game against Malaysia. It was her debut match as well. The left-arm medium bowler will bowl with the new ball for Bangladesh women. She can swing the new ball and can pick early wickets for her side. A must-pick for your fantasy teams.

Harmanpreet Kaur: Harmanpreet Kaur’s selection percentage is under 40% for this game. She is one of the best all-rounders in women’s cricket and will be an ideal differential pick, especially if India bats first. She is a match-winner with both the bat and the ball. Kaur is one of the hardest hitters in women’s cricket and can win matches on her own when on song.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Match

If IN-W Bats First: C - Deepti Sharma, VC - Smriti Mandhana

If BD-W Bats First: C - Renuka Singh, VC - Salma Khatun

Mega League Team for IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Match

If IN-W Bats First: C - Jemimah Rodrigues, VC - Pooja Vastrakar

If BD-W Bats First: C - Nigar Sultana, VC - Fariha Islam

Which Contests to Join for IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.