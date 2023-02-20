IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 18, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Women's T20 World Cup match between India Women and Ireland Women.

IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: England Women vs India Women Match Preview

India Women started the tournament well, winning each of their first two games but faced a close defeat against England in their last game. They are currently sitting second in their Group with two wins and a defeat.Harmanpreet Kaur will be hoping her side to come back into winning ways and secure the semi final spot with a win against Ireland.

On the other hand, Ireland have had a horrible tournament so far, losing each and every game they have played. They are placed at the bottom of their group with three defeats in three games. They will be hoping for a morale-boosting performance against this strong Indian unit and end the tournament on a high with a win.

Also Read: ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch Women's T20 World Cup live on TV in India and rest of the world, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues

IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Match: India Women vs Ireland Women, 18th Match

Date: 20th February 2023

Time: 6:30 PM IST

IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the St George's Park in Gqeberha is balanced. Both seamers and spinners get hold on from the surface. However, considering the difference between the two batting order, the possibile first innings score will be based on who bat first. The average first innings score is around 135. Team winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Gqeberha is expected to remain partly cloudy with a 20% chance of precipitation throughout the day. .

Team News

No injuries or unavailability of players reported from both the teams.

IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XI

India Women Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur

Ireland Women Playing XI: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Lousie Little, Laura Delany (c), Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Murphy, Cara Murray, and Jane Maguire.

IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction

Based on the current form and the team on paper, India Women is expected to win this match against Ireland.

IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Orla Prendergast: Orla Prendergast will be the best captaincy option from this Ireland side. Her all-round abilities set her apart in the Irish squad. She bats at number three and has the most runs (109) for Ireland in this World Cup.

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana scored a brilliant half century in the last game against England. She will be another one of the safest captaincy options ahead of this match. In her last meeting against Ireland, the Indian southpaw scored a brilliant 30 odds.

Deepti Sharma: Deepti Sharma was one of the stars with the ball, the last time India played Ireland back in 2018. She is also currently India's second highest wicket taker with 5 wickets in three group fixtures. It is advisable to keep her as another captaincy choice ahead of this game.

IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Radha Yadav: Radha Yadav is another top differential pick for this game. The left arm spinner has not done much after the first game but is expected to come good against this Irish side. She was the highest wicket taker (3 wickets) for India when these two side met last time in a T20I.

Mary Waldron: Mary Waldron is selected by only 11% of the teams as of writing this. She can be a big difference maker to your points tally as she bats down the order and the kind of form Ireland's batting order is going through, there is a good chance we see Waldron spending more time in the middle.

IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Shafali Verma: Shafali Verma is one of the best batters in this format for India. However, based on her recent poor form, it is advisable to keep her out of your Dream11 for this game.

IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team