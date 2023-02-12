IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Women's World Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women.

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: India Women vs Pakistan Women Match Preview

The Indian women’s team has been in good form in recent times. The batters have been scoring runs consistently while the bowlers are bowling well. They lost their first warm-up game against Australia and won the second one against Bangladesh. Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Thakur and others will be important in this game. India will look to kickstart their campaign with a win.

Pakistan women, meanwhile, have a decent squad but they, especially their main players have to be at their best if they are to beat the Indian side. The likes of Nida Dar, Javeria Khan, Omaima Sohail and Bismah Maroof are the big names for their team. Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in their first warm-up match and were defeated by South Africa in the second one.

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Match India Women vs Pakistan Women Date 12th February 2023

Time 6:30 PM IST

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

Cape Town is one of the best pitches for batting in South Africa. The ball comes onto the bat nicely and the batters can play their shots. There will be some help for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners will be important as well. The average first innings score here in WT20Is is 129. Chasing sides have won 40% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

Smriti Mandhana is unavailable for this game due to a finger injury.

No such updates from the Pakistani team.

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India-Women: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemima Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan-Women: Sidra Ameen, Muneeba Ali (wk), Javeria Khan, Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Kainat Imtiaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction

India will start as the favourites but the Pakistani side is not to be taken lightly.

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Deepti Sharma: Deepti Sharma will contribute with both bat and the ball. She’s one of the best all-rounders in women’s cricket and a proven match-winner for the Indian team. She will be the best captaincy pick.

Harmanpreet Kaur: Harmanpreet Kaur is another excellent all-rounder. She’s a brute hitter with the bat and can roll her arm over if needed. Kaur will be an important player in Smriti Mandhana’s absence and she’ll be an ideal captaincy option.

Nidar Dar: Nidar Dar is the best T20 player from Pakistan in women’s cricket. She can hit the ball a long way and will bowl 4 overs as well. Dar can score quickly and pick up a few wickets. She’ll be a top captaincy choice.

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jemimah Rodrigues: Jemimah Rodrigues is expected to bat in the top 3 in this match. She’s a very talented batter but has failed to convert her starts into big scores. She’ll be an excellent differential pick.

Tuba Hassan: Pakistan’s Tuba Hassan will be a key bowler for her side in the middle overs. She has been in good form recently and can be an ideal differential pick for your fantasy teams.

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Ayesha Naseem: Ayesha Naseem will bat a bit low in the batting order which affects her fantasy value. She won’t contribute with the ball as well. Naseem will be our player to avoid in this match.

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team