IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – India Women vs Pakistan Women, 6th Match, Group A Commonwealth Games 2022

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match Preview

The Indian women’s team suffered a heartbreak in the first match of the Commonwealth Games 2022. They had Australia 49 for 5, chasing 154 runs but the Aussies came back strongly and won the game. Indian openers looked in great touch and both did well. Harmanpreet Kaur continued her consistent run and scored 52 runs. The bowlers especially Renuka Singh (4 wickets) did a great job. There were many positives for the Indian team and they’ll look to win this game and get their first win of the Commonwealth Games.

Pakistan women, on the other hand, also lost a close game as they were defeated by the Barbados women by 15 runs. Their bowlers did a good job but the batters failed to capitalise on that. Nida Dar (50 runs) was the sole fighter with the bat as the others failed to get going. Pakistan will have to be consistent in the batting department if they are to win this game.

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: India Women vs Pakistan Women, 6th Match, Group A, Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket Competition 2022

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date and Time: 31st July 2022, Sunday, 3:30 PM IST

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch has been excellent for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. There will be some movement in the air and off the pitch for the pacers with the new ball. The spinners will come into play as the game progresses. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss. Scores in the region of 150-170 are expected. Anything above 160 will be a very competitive total.

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have some good players in the line-up but the Indian women’s team is looking more balanced and are in good form as well. The Indian women’s team will be the favorites to win this game.

Probable IN-W vs PK-W Playing XI

India-Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemima Rogrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Paksitan-Women: Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Neesham, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin

Top Captaincy Choices for IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match

Harmanpreet Kaur: Harmanpreet Kaur is the default captaincy option for this game. She is one of the best batters in women’s cricket and is in sublime form as well. Harmanpreet scored a brilliant half-century (52 runs) against Australia and took her side to a competitive total. She may bowl a few overs as well. Harmanpreet is known for hitting big sixes and she can score big again in this game.

Deepti Sharma: Deepti Sharma is amongst the best all-rounders in women cricket. She is a match winner with both bat and ball. Deepti has been super consistent for some time now. She failed with the bat but picked up 2 wickets in the last game. She is excellent in the field as well. Deepti is a complete package and an excellent captaincy pick for this game.

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana is one of the most elegant and consistent batters in women cricket. She’s amongst the best openers in world cricket. Mandhana looked in exceptional form in the last game before she got out for 24 runs in the first game. Mandhana scores big once she’s set and she’ll look to do just that in this game.

Budget Picks for IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match

Yastika Bhatia (8 Credits): Yastika Bhatia will be an excellent budget pick at just 8 credits. Bhatia will bat at number 3 and she likes to bat aggressively. She couldn’t get going in the first game against Australia but she’s a very talented player and can score big on her day. Yastika will give points from catches and stumpings as well.

Renuka Singh (8.5 credits): Renuka Singh is a great budget pick for your fantasy teams. Renuka bowled exceptionally well in the first game against Australia and picked up 4 wickets. She went through the Aussie top order with the new ball. Renuka will be eyeing a similar performance in this game as well.

Differential Pick for IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match

Omaima Sohail: Omaima Sohail will be the best differential pick for this game. She will bat at number 3 and will bowl 3-4 overs as well. Sohail is one of the best players for Pakistan and she can fetch a lot of points once she gets going. Omaima will contribute with both bat and ball which makes her a very valuable fantasy pick.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match

If IN-W Bats First: C - Harmanpreet Kaur, VC - Nida Dar

If PK-W Bats First: C - Renuka Singh, VC - Shafali Verma

Mega League Team for IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match

If IN-W Bats First: C - Deepti Sharma, VC - Smriti Mandhana

If PK-W Bats First: C - Yastika Bhatia, VC - Diana Baig

Which Contests to Join for IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.