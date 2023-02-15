IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 9, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Women's T20 World Cup match between India Women and West Indies Women.

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: India Women vs West Indies Women Match Preview

India are coming into this game on the back of a brilliant win against arch-rivals Pakistan. Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh were the stars with the bat. However, Harmanpreet Kaur will be hoping her bowlers have a better day with the ball and keep the momentum going with another win in this game.

On the other side, West Indies suffered a huge defeat against England and will be hoping to make a comeback in this match to keep themselves alive in the group. They could not beat this Indian side on both the occasions in the recently concluded Tri-series prior to the world cup. Hayley Matthews and co will be keen to change things around and stun India in this match.

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Match: India Women vs West Indies Women, 9th Match

Date: 15th February 2023

Time: 6:30 PM IST

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Newlands in Cape Town is a balanced one. Batting second will be more ideal with a target in mind. Spinners take major control in the middle overs. However, batters do find it easier at the end after getting settled. The average first innings score is expected to be around 140.

Weather Report

The weather in Cape Town is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time though.

Team News

Smriti Mandhana did not play the first match against Pakistan due to injury. Her playing against the West Indies in this match is uncertain.

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India Women Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur

West Indies Women Playing XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbell, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Shamilla Connell, Rashada Williams (wk), Shakera Selman

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form and the players on paper from both the sides, India will start this game as favorites ahead of West Indies.

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jemimah Rodrigues: Jemimah Rodrigues is a completely different player when it's a marquee tournament. The India number three scored an unbeaten half century against Pakistan in the first match. It is advisable to keep her as one of your captaincy options for this match.

Deepti Sharma: Deepti Sharma is one of the best all-rounders in this format. She had a terrific Tri-series prior to the World Cup which also involved the West Indies. She will be another great captaincy choice ahead of this game.

Hayley Matthews: The West Indies skipper is their best player by far. She top scored with the bat in West Indies' last meeting against India. In addition, she scored a 42 off 32 in the first game of the World Cup against England. Her all-round abilities makes her one of the best captaincy choices ahead of this match.

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Stafanie Taylor: Stafanie Taylor is a well known West Indies best performer over the years. She can be a brilliant differential pick for this match as only 16% of the teams have picked her as of writing this.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad: Rajeshwari Gayakwad can be another differential pick for this match. Her ability to keep it tight and pick wickets might make a difference to your points tally. It is advisable to keep her as one of the differential picks for this game.

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Harleen Deol: As Jemimah Rodrigues is playing at three for India, Harleen might not get much batting time and have to bat way down the order more often than not. Therefore, it is advisable to keep her out of your Dream 11 for this match.

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team