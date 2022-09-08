IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – India vs Afghanistan, Super 4, Match 5, Asia Cup 2022

IND vs AFG Dream11 Match Preview

Both India and Afghanistan are out of Asia Cup 2022. Both sides have lost their respective games against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

India has been average as a team, especially in bowling and fielding. The bowlers have been very inconsistent, especially in the death overs which has proved to be very costly for them. The middle-order has disappointed as well. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have looked good with the bat while the others have failed to perform when the team needed them to. Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, etc have been below par with the bat.

On the other hand, the bowlers too have failed to perform when they needed to. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled pretty badly in the 19th overs of the last two games and let the game slip away from India. Arshdeep Singh has been brilliant in the death overs. Ravi Bishnoi was impressive as well. Yuzvendra Chahal picked 3 wickets in the last game but his economy has been on the higher side in this tournament. There are many areas for improvement for the Indian team and they will look to rectify them and end their campaign with a win.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, panicked at the wrong moment and that is the reason for their departure from the tournament. Their batting is dependent on the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Najibullah Zadran. All the other batters failed to turn up in any of the matches. Spin is their strength in the bowling department but the pacers were mighty impressive in the last game against Pakistan. Afghanistan suffer heartbreak in the last game as they lost the game when Pakistan needed 11 runs with only 1 wicket left in the last over and Naseem Shah struck two big sixes to seal the deal for his side. Gurbaz, Najibullah, and Ibrahim Zadran have been phenomenal with the bat but the others need to step up.

Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman have been brilliant with the ball and so has Fazalhaq Farooqi. Mohammad Nabi did well in the first game but has failed to perform since then. Afghanistan has a very exciting T20 side and they will look to win this game against India to end their campaign.

IND vs AFG Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: India vs Afghanistan, Super 4, Match 5, Asia Cup 2022

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Date and Time: 8th September 2022, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

IND vs AFG Venue and Pitch Report

It will be an excellent pitch for batting in Dubai, especially in the second innings. There is something for the bowlers in the first innings, especially for the spinners and slow bowlers as the pitch has been two-paced in the first innings. It eases down in the second innings making batting easier. Overall, it will be a great pitch to bat on. Sri Lanka chased down 173 runs quite easily in the last game played here. The average first innings score has been 161 runs in Asia Cup 2022. Chasing sides have won 5 out of the 6 games played here in this tournament. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Both India and Afghanistan are already out of the tournament but both sides have been in good form and it will be a cracker of a game between them. It will be very difficult to predict a winner but India will start as the favourite to win this game.

Predicted IND vs AFG Playing XI

India may give a chance to their bench in this game.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda/Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal/Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

No Changes are expected for Afghanistan

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Farid Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Top Captaincy Choices for IND vs AFG Dream11 Match

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli has been in great touch at the moment. He got out for a duck in the last game but that was a one-off game for him. He’s a champion player, an all-time great and has scored runs in all the games except the last one. He has scored 154 runs in 4 matches at an average of 51.33. Kohli will look to score big in his last match of Asia Cup 2022. He will be a top captaincy pick for this game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be an excellent captaincy choice for this match. Gurbaz will open the innings for Afghanistan and he’s a very aggressive batter who attacks from ball one. He will look to exploit the field restrictions in the first six overs and score runs very quickly. He has been in terrific form and has 152 runs in 4 games at an average of 38. He scored 84 runs against Sri Lanka in the first game of the Super 4 round. Gurbaz will keep wickets as well.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is the best T20 bowler at the moment. He is a proven performer and performs in almost every game that he plays. He picked 2 wickets and conceded only 25 runs in his 4 overs. Rashid is a wicket-taker and can go through any batting line-up on his day. He is handy with the bat as well and can score some runs down the order. He will be an ideal captaincy pick, especially if Afghanistan is bowling second.

Budget Picks for IND vs AFG Dream11 Match

Ibrahim Zadran (8.5 credits): Ibrahim Zadran has been the best batter for Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022. He has scored runs in all the games Afghanistan has played. He is a very stylish batter and will bat at number 3. His last three scores are - 42, 40 and 35 runs respectively. Zadran likes to hold one end and the others to play around him. He will be a key player for Afghanistan and a top-budget pick for this game.

Differential Picks for IND vs AFG Dream11 Match

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh will be a perfect differential pick for this match. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. He has bowled really well, especially in the death overs. His yorkers have been spot on and he hasn’t allowed the batters to score off him in the slog overs. Arshdeep can pick a few wickets in this match and will be a valuable fantasy pick.

Hazratullah Zazai: Hazratullah Zazai will be another top differential pick. Zazai hasn’t been in the best of forms in this tournament and will look to do well in his last match of Asia Cup 2022. Zazai is a brute hitter of the ball at the top and scores quickly in the power play. He will fly away with the game if he bats for 8-10 overs. He played a few good shots for his 21 runs before getting dismissed in the last match.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for IND vs AFG Dream11 Match

If IND Bats First: C - Virat Kohli, VC - Rahmanullah Gurbaz

If AFG Bats First: C - KL Rahul, VC - Ibrahim Zadran

Mega League Team for IND vs AFG Dream11 Match

If IND Bats First: C - Rashid Khan, VC - Hardik Pandya

If AFG Bats First: C - Najibullah Zadran, VC - Suryakumar Yadav

Which Contests to Join for IND vs AFG Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.